 

Trius to Acquire Drill-Ready Twilite Gold Project Near Moosehead Gold Project

FREDERICTON, New Brunswick, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trius Investments Inc. (TSXV: TRU) (“Trius” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding letter of intent dated October 13, 2020 (the “LOI”) with GBC Grand Exploration Inc. (the “Vendor”).

Pursuant to the LOI, the Company will indirectly purchase 65 mineral claims located in Central Newfoundland known as the Twilite Gold Project (“Twilite”), along with all related permits and technical data (collectively, the “Purchased Assets”).

Twilite
Twilite consists of 65 units covering 1,625 hectares and expands the Newfoundland Gold Exploration segment of Trius’ investment portfolio (“NL Gold”), following Trius’ completed acquisition of the Gander West Property as announced on September 21, 2020, and the Toogood Arm Property acquisition as first announced on September 24, 2020, which is anticipated to close shortly.

Trius President and CEO Joel Freudman commented: “We’re excited to acquire Twilite, which nicely aligns with our previously communicated strategy of acquiring a more advanced exploration-stage asset in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt at competitive commercial terms. Twilite has some promising historical exploration results and is in the vicinity of other large gold discoveries, which we believe bodes well for Twilite’s investment potential. This will especially be the case if we decide to commit follow-on capital to Twilite by engaging skilled consultants to carry out exploration work that can enhance Twilite’s value, whether for further development or resale.”

Twilite is considered to be associated with a low sulphidation gold system and shares many characteristics with Sokoman Minerals Corp.’s Moosehead Gold Project, which is located approximately 30 kilometres (km) northeast of Twilite. The Moosehead Gold Project has yielded promising drill hole intervals including 11.9 metres (m) of gold (Au) at 44.96 grams per tonne (g/t). (source: Sokoman Minerals Corp. website – Moosehead Gold Project page)

Twilite is also located approximately 110 kilometres (km) northeast of Marathon Gold Corporation’s Valentine Gold Project, which has one of the largest undeveloped gold resources in Atlantic Canada, including estimated proven and probable mineral reserves of 1.87 million ounces Au (from 41.05 million tonnes (t) of ore grading 1.41 g/t Au). (source: Marathon Gold Corporation website – Valentine Gold Project page)

