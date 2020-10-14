 

EY announces alliance with CrowdStrike to transform cyber risk management capabilities

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
14.10.2020, 14:00  |  31   |   |   

- Alliance helps enterprises better identify, prevent and respond to cyber threats

- Provides risk insights to help enable better business decision-making from the security operations center to the boardroom

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EY today announces an alliance between CrowdStrike – a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and workload protection – and Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) – a leader in risk consulting – to seamlessly integrate cybersecurity operations and risk management within the enterprise.

EY - Building a better working world

In today's complex cyber risk landscape, organizations recognize the value of establishing comprehensive and reliable cybersecurity strategies and operations. The EY-CrowdStrike Alliance combines CrowdStrike's leading-class cybersecurity technologies with leading transformational consulting capabilities and cyber services provided by EY teams. Specifically focused on addressing cyber risk and threat management, cyber incident response and cyber threat intelligence, the collaboration offers broad security services to help clients understand and address cyber threats unique to their businesses, and leverage alliance capabilities to effectively help manage those risks. 

Dave Burg, EY Americas Cybersecurity Leader, says:

"Implementing quality cybersecurity technology is essential as cyber attacks become increasingly advanced and prevalent. CrowdStrike is a cybersecurity market-leader equipped with the innovative technology organizations need to create dependable and capable safeguards and strategies. EY professionals can combine transformational consulting experience with the CrowdStrike platform to help businesses establish proactive cybersecurity plans to both mitigate and prevent potential cyber attacks."

The CrowdStrike Falcon platform offers cloud-based architecture that is scalable, manageable and effective across all devices and workloads, playing a critical role in protecting today's distributed remote workforce. The Falcon platform's artificial intelligence (AI) engine collects, distills and monitors threat data, telemetry and insights from more than 3 trillion events weekly. The data can then be used to mitigate risk for clients, providing protection against today's cyber threats.

EY professionals can help clients achieve their cybersecurity objectives by using the Falcon platform to provide deep insights into cyber risks within IT environments. Organizations across major industries, including financial services, healthcare, retail, manufacturing and energy, will gain access to vital intelligence, allowing them to understand the threats facing their businesses. In turn, clients are able to identify what they need to mitigate key risks from a business operations and resiliency standpoint, as well as draw intelligence-based conclusions on cyber risks, acquisitions and growth into new markets.

Overall, businesses can benefit from reduced risk of a significant cyber event and enhanced compliance with cyber risk mandates, while also enjoying increased confidence in understanding the cyber threat landscape and how to communicate risk details to key stakeholders. In addition, increased awareness helps teams to align budgets and resources so they can manage risk accordingly.

George Kurtz, Co-Founder and CEO, CrowdStrike, says:

"CrowdStrike Falcon has been selected by elite businesses worldwide as a transformative solution that delivers simplicity, speed and efficacy for an overwhelming cybersecurity threat operations landscape, helping security teams to quickly identify and stop breaches before they occur. Being named an EY preferred technology platform for security services provides the benefit of collaborating on innovating and leading transformational consulting services to aid organizations in achieving maximum value in cybersecurity operations – positively impacting business objectives and elevating the cybersecurity conversation from the security operations center to the boardroom."

Joanna Hardy 
EY Global Media Relations   
+1 212 773-4473
joanna.c.hardy@ey.com 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/381362/EY_Logo.jpg

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
United Arab Emirates Accedes to Artemis Accords
smartShift Achieves the Microsoft Gold Cloud Platform Competency
U.S. Gold Corp. Issues October 2020 Shareholder Letter
Avius Launches Gestures - Touchless Customer Feedback Technology
Cision Releases Cision Connect, Empowering Communicators to Perform More Meaningful Media Outreach
Cobots Market Size Worth USD 9,342.8 Million By 2027 | CAGR of 38.5%: Emergen Research
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
Vungle Acquires AlgoLift, a Leading Marketing Intelligence Platform for Mobile Advertising
C2A Security Releases AutoSec, the First Automotive Cybersecurity Lifecycle Management Platform to ...
Clinical Microbiology Market worth $5.3 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
IBM Enters Esports Arena with Activision Blizzard in New Multi-Year Deal as the Presenting Partner ...
CStone Announces Completion of $200 million Share Sale to Pfizer
PwC: Blockchain technologies could boost the global economy US$1.76 trillion by 2030 through raising ...
The Digital Green Carpet Is Now Live
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hyundai Motor's Delivery of XCIENT Fuel Cell Trucks in Europe Heralds Its Commercial Truck ...
Infosys Completes Acquisition of Product Design and Development Firm, Kaleidoscope Innovation
TietoEVRY and Zwipe join forces to deliver biometric payments to banks in the Nordic and Baltic ...
Xinhua Silk Road: 15th Alxa Festival kicks off in N China's Inner Mongolia
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Oracle & Walmart Announce Tentative U.S. Government Approval
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease