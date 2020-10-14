 

Merck Issues 2019/2020 Corporate Responsibility Report

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.10.2020, 14:00  |  34   |   |   

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today issued its 2019/2020 Corporate Responsibility Report. The report highlights the company’s performance and progress in its four corporate responsibility priority areas of Access to Health, Employees, Environmental Sustainability and Ethics & Values.

“The multiple challenges we face as a global community in 2020 reinforce more than ever the importance of operating responsibly, following our mission of saving and improving lives and delivering sustainable value for our business and society,” said Kenneth C. Frazier, Merck chairman and chief executive officer. “At Merck, we embrace our responsibility to be a force for good in the world – not only through our medicines and vaccines but also through our broader actions to address systemic inequities and to create an environment where all people are valued and respected.”

The report reflects the company’s belief that serving social good and achieving business success are deeply interdependent.

For the second year, Merck has published a separate environmental, social and governance (ESG) report that details progress toward the Global Reporting Initiative and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board standards. The company also has incorporated reporting against the new Culture of Health for Business (COH4B) framework focused on managing impact on health of employees, families and communities.

In line with Merck’s focus on addressing health disparity, diversity and economic inclusion, some highlights from this year’s report include:

  • Recognizing changing global access needs, Merck conducted a strategic reevaluation of its Access to Health Guiding Principles. A refreshed set of principles and key performance indicators to track the company’s progress and performance are presented in the report.
  • Since July 2018, the company has donated and shipped more than 250,000 doses of its investigational vaccine to the World Health Organization (WHO) in support of Ebola outbreak response efforts in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Merck has committed to continuing to supply doses as needed to support ongoing outbreak response efforts in the DRC and neighboring countries.
  • Global distribution of our vaccines continues to expand; in 2019, approximately 73 percent of our vaccines were distributed outside the U.S., up from 28% in 2010.
  • Through the MECTIZAN Donation Program, 344 million treatments were shipped to endemic countries for the elimination of river blindness and lymphatic filariasis (LF) in 2019.
  • Merck for Mothers, our $500 million initiative to help create a world where no woman has to die giving life, has now reached over 11 million women in 48 countries. In the U.S., the Safer Childbirth Cities initiative is catalyzing solutions to address racial disparities in maternal health in 10 cities and hopes to expand to 10 more in 2020.
  • Advancing our commitment to diversity and inclusion, 46% of the company’s Board of Directors are now female. The company also became a signatory of the Valuable 500 aimed at cultivating a disability-confident workplace.
  • In 2019, diverse spend represented an 11 percent increase of our total procurement spend, exceeding our corporate goal of $2 billion with minority-owned, women-owned, veteran-owned, LGBT-owned and disability-owned business enterprises. Supporting diverse suppliers positively impacts the communities in which we live and work.

Learn more about Merck’s approach to corporate responsibility and progress on key initiatives in the 2019/2020 Corporate Responsibility Report.

Seite 1 von 3
Merck & Co Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Apple introduces iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max with 5G
Apple introduces HomePod mini: A powerful smart speaker with amazing sound
AT&T Monetizes Majority Stake in Central European Media Enterprises
Apple announces iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini: A new era for iPhone with 5G
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
National Institutes of Health Launches its ACTIV-5 “Big Effect Trial” Evaluating Humanigen’s ...
Lost Money in Loop Industries, Inc.?
College Students Explore the Final Steps of Making a T-shirt Responsibly in Episode 6 of “Crop to ...
G.research 44th Annual Auto Symposium - Virtual
Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Fortive Completes Spin-off of Vontier
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.10.20
Merck Announces Week 96 Data from Phase 2b Study Evaluating Islatravir in Combination With Doravirine in Adults With HIV-1 Infection
06.10.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Standardwerte rücken weiter vor
03.10.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 40/20
02.10.20
Merck Announces Retirement of Dr. Roger M. Perlmutter; Dr. Dean Y. Li Appointed as President, Merck Research Laboratories
02.10.20
ROUNDUP: Fachjournale werfen US-Arzneimittelbehörde FDA Nachlässigkeit vor
01.10.20
Merck to Present New Data from the Company’s Diverse HIV Portfolio and Pipeline at HIV Glasgow 2020
01.10.20
Merck to Hold Third-Quarter 2020 Sales and Earnings Conference Call on October 27
28.09.20
Merck Animal Health Supports Rabies Elimination by 2030 on World Rabies Day
21.09.20
Merck’s KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy Reduced Risk of Death by 27% Versus Chemotherapy as First-Line Treatment for Locally Advanced or Metastatic Esophageal Cancer
21.09.20
First-Line Treatment With Merck’s KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Doubled Five-Year Survival Rate (31.9%) Versus Chemotherapy (16.3%) in Certain Patients With Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Whose Tumors Express PD-L1 (TPS >50%)