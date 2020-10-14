Merck Issues 2019/2020 Corporate Responsibility Report

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today issued its 2019/2020 Corporate Responsibility Report. The report highlights the company’s performance and progress in its four corporate responsibility priority areas of Access to Health, Employees, Environmental Sustainability and Ethics & Values.

“The multiple challenges we face as a global community in 2020 reinforce more than ever the importance of operating responsibly, following our mission of saving and improving lives and delivering sustainable value for our business and society,” said Kenneth C. Frazier, Merck chairman and chief executive officer. “At Merck, we embrace our responsibility to be a force for good in the world – not only through our medicines and vaccines but also through our broader actions to address systemic inequities and to create an environment where all people are valued and respected.”