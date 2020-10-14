 

CrowdStrike Enhances Visibility and Automates Analysis into Incident Response Investigations

Fal.Con 2020 –CrowdStrike Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and cloud workload protection, today announced the availability of CrowdStrike Falcon Forensics to empower incident response (IR) partners. Through the power of rapid cloud deployment, Falcon Forensics will provide increased visibility and automation, working collaboratively with partners and organizations to handle critical security incidents and conduct forensic triage analysis to investigate cyber breaches.

In today’s modern threat landscape, speed of response is crucial to help businesses get back on track in the wake of an incident. While modern cyber threat actors will target businesses seeking intellectual property (IP), financial data and more, Falcon Forensics was introduced to solve the massive pain points that many modern organizations face when dealing with a cybersecurity breach. Falcon Forensics provides IR partners with the ability to investigate security incidents faster and with granular detail, offering in-depth data analysis through convenient pre-packaged dashboards to help identify adversaries’ past activity in the environment. Through the cloud-native architecture of CrowdStrike Falcon, Falcon Forensics is deployed remotely and at scale to minimize business interruptions.

“It’s crucial that today’s organizations who experience a security incident are able to respond quickly. Speed is of the utmost importance. The introduction of Falcon Forensics empowers organizations to do just that. The tailored intelligence, deep analysis and automation we provide through leveraging the cloud offers a complete picture to support timely IR investigations. This enables businesses to get back on track faster and mature their security postures, so that they can avoid a breach in the future,” said Thomas Etheridge, vice president of CrowdStrike Services.

Additionally, Falcon Forensics provides the following:

  • Deep-level forensic triage data provided for robust analysis around the cybersecurity incident
  • Convenient collection of the historical forensic artifacts needed to bring visibility to the full threat context without additional queries
  • Easy search and view data capabilities through pre-packaged dashboards
  • Empowers partners to search vast amounts of data quickly, helping customers get back to operations faster

"The ability to collect data while performing triage analysis during an incident response is critical. Based on the overview and demonstration CrowdStrike has provided, we look forward to the release of Falcon Forensics to assist incident responders in addressing cyber events,” said Isaac Barker, cyber manager, RSM.

To learn more about today’s news and CrowdStrike’s endpoint and workload protection capabilities, register for CrowdStrike’s Cybersecurity Conference Fal.Con 2020, taking place on October 15, 2020!

Learn more about CrowdStrike Services here.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, is redefining security for the cloud era with an endpoint and workload protection platform built from the ground up to stop breaches. The CrowdStrike Falcon platform’s single lightweight-agent architecture leverages cloud-scale artificial intelligence (AI) and offers real-time protection and visibility across the enterprise, preventing attacks on endpoints and workloads on or off the network. Powered by the proprietary CrowdStrike Threat Graph, CrowdStrike Falcon correlates over 3 trillion endpoint-related events per week in real time from across the globe, fueling one of the world’s most advanced data platforms for security.

With CrowdStrike, customers benefit from better protection, better performance and immediate time-to-value delivered by the cloud-native Falcon platform.

There’s only one thing to remember about CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Qualifying organizations can gain full access to Falcon Prevent by starting a free trial.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/

Follow us: Blog | Twitter

2020 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike, the falcon logo, CrowdStrike Falcon and CrowdStrike Threat Graph are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and in other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks, and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

