Agilent Early Career Professor Award Presented to Carl DeSelm

The DeSelm lab’s current research focuses on the engineering and clinical development of a new class of cell immunotherapy, engineering Antigen Presenting Cells (APC). This approach can address some of the limitations of the CAR T cell therapy in the treatment of solid tumors. There is also interest in understanding and leveraging the role that radiation treatment can have to synergize with CAR-APC immunotherapy.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that Carl DeSelm, M.D., Ph.D., has received the 2020 Agilent Early Career Professor Award. Dr. DeSelm is an assistant professor of Radiation Oncology at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, MO. This years’ award topic is cellular engineering and analysis—a field that greatly impacts Agilent customers.

"Carl is an outstanding young investigator, and we are thrilled for him to receive this prestigious award,” said Julie Schwarz, MD, Ph.D., professor and vice-chair of research in Washington University’s Department of Radiation Oncology. “Support from the Agilent Early Career Professor Award will allow Carl to grow and further develop his research program and explore new exciting applications of CAR cell engineering."

“Advances in cellular immunotherapy rely on the engineering (genome editing) and characterization of cell populations and the quality control of cells during large-scale amplification and delivery,” explained Jack Wenstrand, Ph.D., director of University Relations and External Research at Agilent. “By partnering with a leading young researcher in this important field, we continue our investment to support the development of better cell therapeutics products and solutions.”

Wenstrand stated that Dr. DeSelm was selected as the 2020 recipient because of his exceptional early-career contributions, strong publications, and compelling research plans in the field of cellular immunotherapy. Dr. DeSelm joined the Washington University faculty in June 2018 as an assistant professor of Radiation Oncology. His laboratory is part of the Bursky Center for Human Immunotherapy and Immunology Programs (CHiiPs), and he is a Bursky fellow at the School of Medicine. Dr. DeSelm earned his M.D. and Ph.D. from Washington University School of Medicine in 2012.

The Agilent Early Career Professor Award is an annual program that recognizes–and supports–promising research from professors who, early in their careers, show outstanding potential for future research in areas of importance to the communities Agilent serves. This award underscores Agilent's commitment to furthering research through the company's products and services, financial support, and collaborative engagement by Agilent scientists and engineers. Further information about the Agilent Early Career Professor Award is available at Agilent.com.

