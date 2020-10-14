 

Teledyne Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Webcast Details

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2020 results on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. Pacific. A press release with the third quarter financial results will be issued before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

To access the call, go to www.teledyne.com approximately ten minutes before the scheduled start time. A replay will be available at this website for approximately one month starting at 9:00 a.m. Pacific on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated instrumentation, digital imaging products and software, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne Technologies’ operations are primarily located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne Technologies’ website at www.teledyne.com.

