 

Baxter Supports New Study Showing Nutritional Needs in Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients and Published Practical Guidelines for Care

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.10.2020, 14:00  |  46   |   |   

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a global leader in nutrition therapy, supports interim findings of an ongoing prospective study, “Persistent Hypermetabolism and Longitudinal Energy Expenditure in Critically Ill Patients with COVID-19 (LEEP-COVID),” demonstrating the role of indirect calorimetry (IC) in improving the accuracy of measuring COVID-19 patients’ nutritional needs during their intensive care unit (ICU) stay. The study, supported by Baxter through an investigator-initiated grant and recently published in Critical Care, is the first analysis of longitudinal resting energy expenditure (REE) in critically ill, mechanically ventilated COVID-19 patients. The interim findings of 22 U.S. patients assessed over 21 days suggest that predictive equations, which are commonly used to estimate patients’ nutritional needs, are largely inaccurate for this patient population. The authors observed progressive hypermetabolism and considerable variation in REE over the course of patients’ stay in the ICU, suggesting that reliance on predictive equations could lead to under-feeding of COVID-19 patients, particularly later in their ICU stay. This is notable because little is known about the nutritional needs of critically ill COVID-19 patients, and because past studies of ICU patients have associated over- and under-feeding with poor outcomes, including mortality1.

“To deliver safe, individualized nutrition, clinicians need insight on how a patient’s metabolism dynamically changes over the course of their hospital stay,” said Jorge Vasseur, general manager, Baxter’s Clinical Nutrition business. “While much remains unknown about COVID-19 patients, we are encouraged that this first-of-its-kind study is able to shed light on the role that novel Q-NRG+ indirect calorimetry technology can play in delivering personalized nutrition care to this population.”

During the study, which was supported by Baxter through an investigator-initiated grant, energy needs were measured by indirect calorimetry (mREE) every third day and were compared to predicted energy needs according to the Harris-Benedict equation (HBE). Hypermetabolism and wider variability in mREE were observed after the first week in the ICU. The observed hypermetabolism persisted and mREE increased during the third ICU week with an average mREE of 150 percent of that predicted. In some cases, REE was as high as two times greater than that predicted by HBE, which significantly underpredicted REE after the first ICU week. The study’s findings align with previously published literature1,2 on the importance of measuring patients’ nutritional needs and tailoring nutrition therapy over the course of a patient’s hospitalization, as REE changes during this time.

Seite 1 von 4
Baxter International Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Apple introduces iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max with 5G
Apple introduces HomePod mini: A powerful smart speaker with amazing sound
AT&T Monetizes Majority Stake in Central European Media Enterprises
Apple announces iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini: A new era for iPhone with 5G
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
National Institutes of Health Launches its ACTIV-5 “Big Effect Trial” Evaluating Humanigen’s ...
Lost Money in Loop Industries, Inc.?
College Students Explore the Final Steps of Making a T-shirt Responsibly in Episode 6 of “Crop to ...
G.research 44th Annual Auto Symposium - Virtual
Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Fortive Completes Spin-off of Vontier
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.09.20
 Baxter Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Clinimix and Clinimix E with Higher Protein for Patients Requiring Parenteral Nutrition
16.09.20
Baxter Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement With bioMérieux for Novel Acute Kidney Injury Diagnostic Test in Europe and U.S.