 

America’s Top Young Scientist of 2020 14-Year-Old Researches Spike Protein of SARS-CoV-2 Virus to Develop Novel Antiviral Drug to Combat Spread of COVID-19

3M (@3M) and Discovery Education (@DiscoveryEd) have named 14-year-old Anika Chebrolu from Frisco, Tex. the winner of the 2020 3M Young Scientist Challenge (#YoungScientist), the nation’s premier middle school science competition. Anika used in-silico methodology for drug discovery to find a molecule that can selectively bind to the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus to find a cure for COVID-19.

Anika Chebrolu named America's Top Young Scientist at this year’s 3M Young Scientist Challenge (Photo: 3M).

The SARS-CoV-2 virus is the cause of hundreds of thousands of deaths worldwide and was declared a worldwide pandemic and public health emergency earlier this year. With the virus continuing to spread far and wide, there is an urgent need to find an effective anti-coronavirus drug. In her study, Anika discovered a molecule that can selectively bind to the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2. Binding and inhibiting this viral protein would potentially stop the virus entry into the cell, creating a viable drug target. In her research, Anika screened millions of small molecules for drug-likeness properties, ADMET properties, and binding affinities against the spike protein using numerous software tools. The one molecule with the best pharmacological and biological activity towards the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus was chosen as the lead molecule that can be a potential drug for the effective treatment of COVID-19.

For the first time in the history of the competition, the 3M Young Scientist Challenge showcased the top ten finalist projects and announced this year’s winner in a virtual event, held October 12-13, 2020. Anika, an eighth-grader at Nelson Middle School in Frisco Tex., at the time of entry, competed against nine other finalists in an interactive virtual competition. Each finalist was evaluated on a series of challenges and the presentation of their completed innovation. These young inventors – aged 12-14 – won the top ten spots in this year’s challenge through their innovative thinking, scientific acumen, and display of exceptional communication skills.

