L3Harris Technologies Launches Compact Team Radio

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) has introduced its compact team radio during AUSA Now 2020, the Association of the United States Army’s (AUSA) annual meeting and expedition.

RF-9820 S small form factor (Photo: Business Wire)

The small form factor, single-channel radio delivers robust voice and data capabilities for missions at the edge of the network including Nett Warrior and Integrated Visual Augmentation System. Sharing common accessories with the AN/PRC-163 Leader Radio and implementing a simple user interface reduce the logistics trail while increasing warfighter agility.

“The U.S. Army asked for a single-channel wideband MANET (Mobile Ad hoc Network) radio and L3Harris built a product in less than one year that checks all the boxes and exceeds our customer’s requirements,” said Dana Mehnert, President, Communication Systems, L3Harris.

This versatile, low-SWaP solution is engineered to provide a simple to use communications platform capable of operating in multi-domain challenges of dismounted, vehicular, maritime and airborne missions.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 48,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries. L3Harris.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements about our system or technology capabilities are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. L3Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201014005498/en/