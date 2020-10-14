HP Launches Patient-First Print Technologies to Help Healthcare Workers Stay Safe and Spend More Time Caring for Patients

Addresses critical areas of wellness and safety including sterilization, EMI and positive patient ID

EMR-integrated solutions digitize point of care workflows and enable mobility to facilitate care coordination

Unique collaboration with Clorox Healthcare offers infection prevention best practices and educational tools

HP Healthcare Print Solutions now available for direct MPS customers in North America with plans to roll out across Europe and Asia in 2021

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, HP Inc. officially launched new print solutions for the healthcare industry. Based on deep customer insights and co-developed with healthcare providers, associations and partners, HP Healthcare Print Solutions address the most pressing issues facing the healthcare industry today including patient wellness and safety, care coordination, mobility, privacy and security.

“As our healthcare systems continue to battle the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and brace for a second wave colliding with the flu this fall, the issues of patient safety and clinician burnout have intensified,” said Daniel Colling, RN, Global Head Healthcare Industry Solutions & Practice, HP Inc. “With this new portfolio we are reinventing healthcare technology to put the doctor, clinician and patient needs before anything else.”

Reducing the Risk of Virus Transmission and Healthcare Associated Infections

HP’s new Healthcare Edition MFP keyboards and touch-enabled control panels are designed to be disinfected regularly, withstanding up to 10,000X industry-standard germicidal wipes, helping to reduce the risk of health-care associated infections (HAIs) and viral pathogen transmission1,2. HP has further enhanced the disinfection capabilities of high-touch areas of the printer with removable covers/drapes that can be sterilized daily in an autoclave up to 134 ºC. HP is also collaborating with Clorox Healthcare to offer a guide detailing infection prevention best practices and other educational tools.