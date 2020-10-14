Entasis Therapeutics Highlights Multiple Data Presentations at Virtual ID Week
WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ETTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel
antibacterial products, today announced the company will have multiple data presentations at the virtual ID Week, being held October 21-25, 2020.
The details of the poster presentations include:
|“Sulbactam-durlobactam (ETX2514) Is Active Against Recent, Multidrug-Resistant Acinetobacter baumannii Clinical Isolates from the Middle East”
|Session Title:
|Novel Agents
|Poster Number:
|1293
|Presenting Author:
|Alita Miller, Head of Bioscience, Entasis Therapeutics
|Date:
|Wednesday, October 21st
|“In Vitro Activity of Sulbactam-Durlobactam (ETX2514) Against Recent Global Clinical Acinetobacter baumannii-calcoaceticus Complex Isolates”
|Session Title:
|Novel Agents
|Poster Number:
|1254
|Presenting Author:
|Alita Miller, Head of Bioscience, Entasis Therapeutics
|Date:
|Wednesday, October 21st
|“Serious Infections Caused by Carbapenem Susceptible and Carbapenem Resistant Acinetobacter baumannii-calcoaceticus Complex – A Retrospective Review”
|Session Title:
|Respiratory Infections – Bacterial
|Poster Number:
|1490
|Presenting Author:
|Khurram Rana, Director, Clinical Scientist, Entasis Therapeutics
|Date:
|Wednesday, October 21st
|“A Novel β-lactamase Inhibitor (Durlobactam, DUR) and β-Lactams Enhance Susceptibility Against Multidrug-Resistant (MDR) Mycobacterium abscessus (Mab)”
|Session Title:
|Tuberculosis and other Mycobacterial Infections
|Poster Number:
|1642
|Presenting Author:
|Khalid M. Dousa, Fellow, Case Western Reserve University
|Date:
|Wednesday, October 21st
All poster abstract presentations will be presented on-demand Wednesday, October 21, 2020.
