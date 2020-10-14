 

Entasis Therapeutics Highlights Multiple Data Presentations at Virtual ID Week

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ETTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products, today announced the company will have multiple data presentations at the virtual ID Week, being held October 21-25, 2020.

The details of the poster presentations include:

Sulbactam-durlobactam (ETX2514) Is Active Against Recent, Multidrug-Resistant Acinetobacter baumannii Clinical Isolates from the Middle East
Session Title: Novel Agents
Poster Number: 1293
Presenting Author: Alita Miller, Head of Bioscience, Entasis Therapeutics
Date: Wednesday, October 21st
   
In Vitro Activity of Sulbactam-Durlobactam (ETX2514) Against Recent Global Clinical Acinetobacter baumannii-calcoaceticus Complex Isolates
Session Title: Novel Agents
Poster Number: 1254
Presenting Author: Alita Miller, Head of Bioscience, Entasis Therapeutics
Date: Wednesday, October 21st
   
Serious Infections Caused by Carbapenem Susceptible and Carbapenem Resistant Acinetobacter baumannii-calcoaceticus Complex – A Retrospective Review
Session Title: Respiratory Infections – Bacterial
Poster Number: 1490
Presenting Author: Khurram Rana, Director, Clinical Scientist, Entasis Therapeutics
Date: Wednesday, October 21st
   
A Novel β-lactamase Inhibitor (Durlobactam, DUR) and β-Lactams Enhance Susceptibility Against Multidrug-Resistant (MDR) Mycobacterium abscessus (Mab)
Session Title: Tuberculosis and other Mycobacterial Infections
Poster Number: 1642
Presenting Author: Khalid M. Dousa, Fellow, Case Western Reserve University
Date: Wednesday, October 21st

All poster abstract presentations will be presented on-demand Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

