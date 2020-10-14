Vericel Announces Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Total Net Revenues of $32 Million

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL), a leader in advanced therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets, today announced preliminary financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Preliminary total net revenues for the third quarter are expected to be approximately $32 million, including approximately $24.2 million of MACI (autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane) net revenue, approximately $6.7 million of Epicel (cultured epidermal autografts) net revenue, and approximately $1.2 million of revenue related to the procurement of NexoBrid (concentrate of proteolytic enzymes enriched in bromelain) by the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) for emergency response preparedness.

The company generated approximately $4.6 million of operating cash flow in the third quarter. As of September 30, 2020, the company had approximately $85.5 million in cash and investments and no debt, compared to $79.0 million as of December 31, 2019.

“We are very pleased with our third quarter results as we generated consistent double-digit growth in revenue, implants and biopsies for MACI and achieved a record monthly high for biopsies in September,” said Nick Colangelo, President and CEO of Vericel. “Moreover, the robustness of our business model was demonstrated as we generated positive operating cash flow for the quarter. While considerable uncertainties related to COVID-19 remain, given the strength of our patient pipeline, we expect to maintain strong MACI growth in the fourth quarter. We look forward to providing further updates to investors during our upcoming virtual Analyst and Investor Day webcast and our third quarter earnings call.”

As previously announced, the company will host a virtual Analyst and Investor Day on October 16, 2020, at 9:00am Eastern Time. The company also will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its third quarter 2020 financial results and business highlights on November 5, 2020, at 8:30am Eastern Time. Webcast information can be found on the events and presentation section of the Investor Relations website at https://investors.vcel.com/events-presentations.