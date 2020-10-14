 

Vericel Announces Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Total Net Revenues of $32 Million

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2020, 14:00  |  29   |   |   

Double-Digit Revenue, Implant and Biopsy Growth for MACI in the Quarter and Record Monthly Biopsies in September

Approximately $4.6 Million of Operating Cash Flow for the Quarter

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL), a leader in advanced therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets, today announced preliminary financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Preliminary total net revenues for the third quarter are expected to be approximately $32 million, including approximately $24.2 million of MACI (autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane) net revenue, approximately $6.7 million of Epicel (cultured epidermal autografts) net revenue, and approximately $1.2 million of revenue related to the procurement of NexoBrid (concentrate of proteolytic enzymes enriched in bromelain) by the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) for emergency response preparedness.

The company generated approximately $4.6 million of operating cash flow in the third quarter. As of September 30, 2020, the company had approximately $85.5 million in cash and investments and no debt, compared to $79.0 million as of December 31, 2019.

“We are very pleased with our third quarter results as we generated consistent double-digit growth in revenue, implants and biopsies for MACI and achieved a record monthly high for biopsies in September,” said Nick Colangelo, President and CEO of Vericel. “Moreover, the robustness of our business model was demonstrated as we generated positive operating cash flow for the quarter. While considerable uncertainties related to COVID-19 remain, given the strength of our patient pipeline, we expect to maintain strong MACI growth in the fourth quarter. We look forward to providing further updates to investors during our upcoming virtual Analyst and Investor Day webcast and our third quarter earnings call.”

As previously announced, the company will host a virtual Analyst and Investor Day on October 16, 2020, at 9:00am Eastern Time. The company also will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its third quarter 2020 financial results and business highlights on November 5, 2020, at 8:30am Eastern Time. Webcast information can be found on the events and presentation section of the Investor Relations website at https://investors.vcel.com/events-presentations.

Seite 1 von 4
Vericel Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives FDA Permission Under EUA for Sale & ...
QuestCap Announces Uplisting to NEO Exchange and Transition to Single Purpose Company
Transocean Ltd. Announces Cash Tender Offers
Bone Therapeutics’ allogeneic cell therapy product, ALLOB, shows 90% fusion rate at 24 months in ...
Auris Medical Announces Initiation of Part B of TRAVERS Phase 2 Study with AM-125 in Vertigo
Nokia and Spark New Zealand bring 5G to Auckland
Generex Subsidiary NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Publication of a Review Article on Cancer ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors: The Fastest Gaming CPUs in the World
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.10.20
Vericel To Host Virtual Analyst and Investor Day on October 16, 2020
16.09.20
Vericel Announces FDA Acceptance of Biologics License Application for NexoBrid for the Treatment of Severe Thermal Burns