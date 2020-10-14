Oncocyte Announces New Prospective Data Demonstrating That Treatment Informed by DetermaRx Significantly Improves Lung Cancer Patient Survival

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corporation (NYSE American: OCX), a molecular diagnostics company with a mission to provide actionable answers at critical decision points across the cancer care continuum, today announced that new prospective data on DetermaRx will be presented at the IASLC 2020 North America Conference on Lung Cancer hosted by the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer. These data will be presented by Gavitt Woodard, M.D., Assistant Professor, Yale School of Medicine, and lead author on the study. DetermaRx is a treatment stratification test that identifies stage I-IIA non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients at high-risk of recurrence despite ostensibly curative surgery, who may benefit from the addition of chemotherapy. The test is reimbursed by Medicare and has seen rapid adoption in its first year of launch across seventy hospitals, including National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) and National Cancer Institute (NCI) cancer centers.

Presentation highlights from the prospective study of 250 consecutive stage I-IIA non-squamous NSCLC patients that received the DetermaRx test include:

High-risk status as identified by the DetermaRx test was used to inform the use of adjuvant chemotherapy, and strikingly, 94% of patients who selected adjuvant chemotherapy were cancer-free after five years of follow-up. In contrast, one in three high-risk patients who elected to forego chemotherapy had a recurrence.

No DetermaRx-identified low-risk patients were treated with chemotherapy, and only 5% of them reported a cancer recurrence, suggesting that this test may also inform the choice to avoid potentially unnecessary but toxic chemotherapy.

These data expand and reinforce the strong survival benefit previously demonstrated in the first 100 patient study previously published.

EGFR status was not prognostic when data was evaluated in a cohort of 150 patients

DetermaRx identified high-risk patients who responded to adjuvant chemotherapy, independent of EGFR status

Data presented at the annual ASCO meeting from the ADUARA trial, reported improved survival rates in surgically resected NSCLC patients with an EGFR mutation treated with the targeted therapy osimertinib (Tagrisso) These results inform the usage of the targeted therapy osimertinib in conjunction with chemotherapy, in EGFR positive patients.

“We are very pleased that the initial data showing this test’s impact on cancer recurrence was maintained in the 250-patient expanded data set. This result establishes DetermaRx as the post-surgical treatment standard for patients diagnosed with NSCLC,” said Dr. Edgardo S. Santos, M.D., Florida Precision Oncology, a Division of Genesis Care and an early adopter of the test. “The integration of testing for targeted therapy, including EGFR mutation status and chemotherapy selection by DetermaRx on the same sample, will enable oncologists to optimize and sequence treatment post-surgery. In my opinion, these two tests together close the few remaining gaps that we currently face in deciding adjuvant therapy for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung. With these results, I would feel confident initiating chemotherapy, followed by targeted therapy for the EGFR-positive, DetermaRx high-risk patients I see in my practice.”