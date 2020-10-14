 

MediWound Studying the Effect of EscharEx on Biofilm Burden

Bromelain Degradation of Biofilms Could Provide Clinically Meaningful Benefits in Wound Healing

YAVNE, Israel, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD) ("MediWound”), a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company bringing innovative therapies to address unmet needs in severe burn and wound management, today announced that it is exploring the pharmacological effect of EscharEx on biofilm burden associated with chronic wounds based on the scientific evidence showing that enzymatic debridement might be an effective means to treat and reduce the biofilm burden.

The Unmet Medical Need1

Biofilms are aggregates of microorganisms encapsulated in a self-created matrix comprised of extracellular polymeric substances (EPS) wherein they are resistant to host defenses and antimicrobial agents. Biofilm has been reported to be present in 60%-100% of non-healing wounds and is associated with delayed wound healing, infection and other negative wound healing outcomes. The biofilm treatment market growth is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of chronic, surgical, and traumatic wounds as well by the increasing incidence of burn injuries. North America accounts for the largest share of this market.

Biofilm is recognized as a local component of the wound environment that requires removal to enable wound progression. Effective surgical debridement and reduction of the biofilm burden is now regarded as a first necessary step in the treatment of chronic wounds such as venous leg ulcers (VLU’s), diabetic foot ulcers (DFU’s) and pressure ulcers, prior to the application of advanced wound healing materials. While mechanical and surgical methods are commonly used due to their rapidness and specificity, these procedures can be associated with pain, collateral tissue damage, extended hospital stays, and high cost. Enzymatic debridement is an attractive alternative for certain patients because it is less painful, can be applied at the bedside, and has potential effectiveness against a broad range of bacterial wound pathogens.

As a result, the need for improved biofilm treatment strategies has renewed interest in developing enzymatic compounds for wound debridement and management with the added potential for disruption of EPS.

The Enzymatic Debridement Opportunity for Degradation of Biofilm

Multiple preclinical studies have reported that enzymes show promise as an effective treatment for reduction of the biofilm burden independent of its debridement capabilities. A paper published in the journal Infection and Drug Resistance entitled “Enzymatic degradation of in vitro Staphylococcus aureus biofilms supplemented with human plasma,” (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4854256/) indicated that bromelain enzyme may be an effective mean of eradicating biofilm and a promising strategy to improve treatment of multidrug-resistant bacterial infections. In addition to removing necrotic tissue, enzymes may possess activity against proteins and bacterial or host DNA within the biofilm matrix.

