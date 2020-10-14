 

Ebang International Holdings Inc. to Acquire a Licensed New Zealand-Based Financial Company for Digital Asset Financial Service Platform Establishment

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2020, 14:00  |  10   |   |   

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ebang International Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EBON, the “Company,” “we” or “our”), a leading Bitcoin mining machine producer in the global market in terms of computing power sold in 2019*, today announced that it has entered into an Expression of Interest Tender Letter (the “Tender Letter”) to acquire the 100% shares a licensed New Zealand-based financial company that offers wholesale and generic financial broker, and wealth management services to establish a local digital asset financial service platform.

Mr. Dong Hu, Chairman and CEO of the Company, commented, “We remain steadfast in executing our strategies to launch comprehensive blockchain-enabled financial business to capture the growth opportunity along the value chain of the blockchain industry. Leveraging our longstanding expertise in the blockchain technology and our recent expansions to Singapore, Canada and New Zealand, we have taken a giant stride toward our goal to build a fully-licensed, Internet-based trading platform that provides professional, convenient and innovative trading services.”

The consummation of the transaction contemplated under the Tender Letter is subject to, among other matters, the negotiation of a definitive agreement among the relevant parties, the satisfaction of the closing conditions provided thereunder, and the requisite corporate or other approvals from the relevant parties. There is no assurance that a definitive agreement will be entered into or that the proposed transaction will be consummated in time, or at all. Shareholders are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this press release.

About Ebang International Holdings Inc.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. is a leading Bitcoin mining machine producer in the global market in terms of computing power sold in 2019*, with strong application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) chip design capability underpinned by nearly a decade of industry experience and expertise in the telecommunications business. With its international footprints and licensed entities in various jurisdictions, the Company is poised to launch a fully-licensed, Internet-based trading platform that provides professional, convenient and innovative trading services to all. For more information, please visit https://ir.ebang.com.cn/.

*According to an industry report prepared by Frost & Sullivan in 2019

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Companys development plans and business outlook, which can be identified by terminology such as may, “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” potential, “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” continue, “likely to” and other similar expressions. Such statements are not historical facts, and are based upon the Company’s current beliefs, plans and expectations, and the current market and operating conditions. Forward-looking statements involve inherent known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Companys control, which may cause the Companys actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date indicated, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Ebang International Holdings Inc.
Email: ir@ebang.com.cn

Ascent Investor Relations LLC
Ms. Tina Xiao
Tel: (917) 609-0333
Email: tina.xiao@ascent-ir.com


Ebang International Holdings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives FDA Permission Under EUA for Sale & ...
QuestCap Announces Uplisting to NEO Exchange and Transition to Single Purpose Company
Transocean Ltd. Announces Cash Tender Offers
Bone Therapeutics’ allogeneic cell therapy product, ALLOB, shows 90% fusion rate at 24 months in ...
Auris Medical Announces Initiation of Part B of TRAVERS Phase 2 Study with AM-125 in Vertigo
Nokia and Spark New Zealand bring 5G to Auckland
Generex Subsidiary NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Publication of a Review Article on Cancer ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors: The Fastest Gaming CPUs in the World
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.09.20
Ebang International Holdings Inc. Establishes Subsidiary in Canada in Preparation of Establishing Digital Asset Financial Service Platform
25.09.20
Ebang International Holdings Inc. Reports Unaudited Financial Results for The First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2020