Gear4 Announces Protective Cases for All-New Apple iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max

Gear4 products for the iPhone 12 range have been verified as 5G compatible by UL, a leading global safety science company. This means that UL has verified that most Gear4 cases cause minimal disruption in the ultra-wideband signal (<0.13 dB loss) in 5G cellular bands (28 – 39 GHz) 1 . The UL certified cases include:

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gear4 , a ZAGG Brands (NASDAQ:ZAGG) company, today introduced seven cases for the Apple iPhone 12 mini , iPhone 12 , iPhone 1 2 Pro , and iPhone 1 2 Pro Max , all engineered with a unique version of D3O technology designed to safeguard consumer electronics from unexpected drops. D3O is the world’s most advanced impact protection, trusted by the military, sports, motorcycle, and industrial professionals. Additionally, the cases’ slim design preserves wireless charging capabilities for added convenience.

Wembley Palette in smoke

Holborn Slim in black

Piccadilly – all colors

Crystal Palace in clear

Battersea



“The iPhone 12 has been highly anticipated, and we’re excited to introduce our Gear4 cases that can withstand the toughest situations,” said Brad Bell, senior vice president of global marketing for ZAGG Brands. “Gear4 cases provide the best impact protection on the market today. And our cases maintain a slim and stylish design while delivering the most reliable signal for 5G smartphone users.”

Gear4 Hackney 5G Case Features D3O 5G Signal Plus Technology

Additionally, the Gear4 Hackney 5G case for the iPhone 12 range is made from the world’s thinnest and most advanced impact protection material that has been engineered for optimal 5G connection. D3O with 5G Signal Plus Technology utilizes micro voids to allow a stronger 5G signal to pass through the case unhindered, with no compromise on drop protection. It is the first material to meet the industry’s toughest permittivity standard of sub-2.5, resulting in crystal-clear audio and video call quality as well as quicker download speeds2.

The full Gear4 case lineup for the iPhone 12 smartphone includes: