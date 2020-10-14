 

Gear4 Announces Protective Cases for All-New Apple iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max

14.10.2020   

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gear4, a ZAGG Brands (NASDAQ:ZAGG) company, today introduced seven cases for the Apple iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max, all engineered with a unique version of D3O technology designed to safeguard consumer electronics from unexpected drops. D3O is the world’s most advanced impact protection, trusted by the military, sports, motorcycle, and industrial professionals. Additionally, the cases’ slim design preserves wireless charging capabilities for added convenience.

Gear4 products for the iPhone 12 range have been verified as 5G compatible by UL, a leading global safety science company. This means that UL has verified that most Gear4 cases cause minimal disruption in the ultra-wideband signal (<0.13 dB loss) in 5G cellular bands (28 – 39 GHz)1. The UL certified cases include:

  • Wembley Palette in smoke
  • Holborn Slim in black
  • Piccadilly – all colors
  • Crystal Palace in clear
  • Battersea

“The iPhone 12 has been highly anticipated, and we’re excited to introduce our Gear4 cases that can withstand the toughest situations,” said Brad Bell, senior vice president of global marketing for ZAGG Brands. “Gear4 cases provide the best impact protection on the market today. And our cases maintain a slim and stylish design while delivering the most reliable signal for 5G smartphone users.”

Gear4 Hackney 5G Case Features D3O 5G Signal Plus Technology
Additionally, the Gear4 Hackney 5G case for the iPhone 12 range is made from the world’s thinnest and most advanced impact protection material that has been engineered for optimal 5G connection. D3O with 5G Signal Plus Technology utilizes micro voids to allow a stronger 5G signal to pass through the case unhindered, with no compromise on drop protection. It is the first material to meet the industry’s toughest permittivity standard of sub-2.5, resulting in crystal-clear audio and video call quality as well as quicker download speeds2.

The full Gear4 case lineup for the iPhone 12 smartphone includes:

  • Wembley Palette ($29.99) – more than just a pretty case, the Wembley Palette is reinforced at the top, bottom, and sides to deliver 10-foot drop protection3. Available in smoke, navy blue, and saffron yellow.
  • Wembley Flip ($39.99) – A folio-style case with integrated slots for an ID or credit cards, and reinforced at the top, bottom, and corners to provide 10-foot drop protection3. Available in black and clear.
  • Holborn Slim ($39.99) – Delivering serious strength in a soft-touch finish, the entire back interior of this case is reinforced with D3O to provide 10-foot drop protection3 while remaining thin and stylish. Available in lilac, smoke, and black.
  • Piccadilly ($39.99) – The award-winning clear case with 13-foot drop and edge-to-edge protection3. Featuring a color match bumper available in black, blue, and rose gold.
  • Crystal Palace – ($39.99) – An ultra-protective transparent phone case with 13-foot drop protection and an anti-yellowing clear design with dye-transfer resistance3. Available in clear and iridescent.
  • Hackney 5G ($49.99) – Drop resistant from up to 13 feet3, this transparent case shows off the sleek lines of the new iPhone 12 while preserving its amazing 5G capabilities. Available in clear with a black bumper.
  • Battersea ($49.99) – Ultimate impact defense with 16-foot drop protection and a slim design, available in soft-touch black3.
Disclaimer

