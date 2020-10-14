EPEAT is the leading life-cycle based Type-1 ecolabel used by public and private sector institutional purchasers globally. To be the first PV product included in the new EPEAT PV Modules and Inverters category, First Solar Series 6 sustainability benefits have been verified by a reputable third-party international certification firm.

PORTLAND, Ore. and TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Green Electronics Council (GEC) today announced that the Series 6 photovoltaic (PV) module, designed and manufactured by U.S.-headquartered First Solar , Inc. (Nasdaq: FSLR), is the world’s first PV product to be included in the launch of the EPEAT Photovoltaic and Inverters product category.

The EPEAT ecolabel allows easy identification of credible sustainable electronic products from a broad range of manufacturers, and the online EPEAT Registry lists those products. Designed to help institutional purchasers, EPEAT is used by national governments, including the United States, and thousands of private-sector institutional purchasers worldwide as part of their sustainable procurement decisions. The GEC, which manages EPEAT and ensures its integrity, has launched the new EPEAT PV modules and Inverters product category in recognition of the tremendous growth of the solar sector.

“The EPEAT PV Modules and Inverters category provides those tasked with buying renewable energy the means to specify that the hardware used is truly sustainable,” said Nancy Gillis, CEO of the Green Electronics Council. “We are thrilled that First Solar is leading the solar industry towards more sustainable practices by becoming the first PV module manufacturer to have its products included in the EPEAT Registry, giving its customers confidence that they are purchasing an environmentally-leading product from a socially-responsible company. By launching at the Silver tier, First Solar has shown their commitment to sustainability. GEC calls upon the other PV module manufacturers to follow their lead.”

Series 6 was awarded an EPEAT Silver rating, certifying that it has exceeded the required stringent environmental and social criteria of a Bronze rating. EPEAT addresses the full product life cycle, including managing substances in the product, manufacturing energy and water use, product packaging, end-of-life recycling, and corporate responsibility. EPEAT also requires manufacturers to commit to continuous improvement in environmental and social responsibility, including labor and human rights, across their operations and supply chain. This helps ensure that PV modules and inverters, and their components, are not produced using forced labor and that fair and safe labor practices are adhered to.