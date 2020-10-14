 

Recce Pharmaceuticals Appoints Synthetic Anti-infectives Expert Michele Dilizia as Chief Scientific Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2020   

SYDNEY, Australia, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: RCE), the Company developing New Classes of Synthetic Anti-Infectives, is pleased to announce the Board of Directors has unanimously appointed Michele Dilizia to the role of Chief Scientific Officer. Ms. Dilizia will also continue her role as Executive Director and as a member of the Board of Directors.

“As co-inventor of Recce’s Synthetic Anti-Infectives, Michele’s significant contributions to the Company reflects her strong scientific acumen and deep expertise in synthetic anti-infectives,” said Recce Pharmaceuticals Non-Executive Chairman Dr. John Prendergast. “Michele has demonstrated leadership and expertise that has been instrumental to the development of RECCE compounds. As Michele takes on her new role, the Board is confident in her ability to continue advancing the Company’s clinical initiatives.”

Ms. Dilizia’s specialization is in medical microbiology and regulatory affairs. Michele successfully co-led the research and development of Recce’s suite of anti-infective compounds, resulting in a portfolio of granted patents across the globe, including a Qualified Infectious Disease Product designation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Chief Scientific Officer Michele Dilizia said, “I am delighted to have been appointed to this role by the Board and it has been my privilege to contribute to the development of a unique technology like RECCE Anti-Infectives. I look forward to continue working with the research team to build on the Company’s anti-infective pipeline to unlock the full clinical potential of our technology in the time ahead.”

Ms. Dilizia recently delivered the Opening R&D Address at the World Anti-Microbial Resistant (AMR) Congress. In her talk entitled, “Synthetic Antibiotics: The New Approach the World Needs,” she provided an overview of Recce’s anti-infective pipeline which may be viewed here.

About Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: RCE) is pioneering the development and commercialisation of New Classes of Synthetic Anti-Infectives designed to address the urgent global health problems of antibiotic resistant superbugs and emerging viral pathogens.

Recce’s anti-infective pipeline is unique and comprised of broad-spectrum synthetic polymer antibiotics RECCE 327 and RECCE 435, and RECCE 529 for viral infections with unique mechanisms of action against hyper-mutation on bacteria and viruses, respectively.

Patented lead candidate RECCE 327 has been developed for the treatment of blood infections and sepsis derived from E. coli and S. aureus bacteria – including their superbug forms. Recce’s new antibiotic compound, RECCE 435, has been formulated for oral use.

The FDA has awarded RECCE 327 Qualified Infectious Disease Product designation under the Generating Antibiotic Initiatives Now (GAIN) Act – labelling it for Fast Track Designation, plus 10 years of market exclusivity post approval.

Recce wholly owns its automated manufacturing, ready to support first-in-human clinical trials. Recce’s anti-infective pipeline seeks to exploit the unique capabilities of RECCE technologies targeting synergistic, unmet medical needs.

