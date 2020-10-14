 

Wealth Minerals and Uranium One Group Extend Memorandum of Understanding

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2020, 14:00  |  59   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wealth Minerals Ltd. (the “Company” or “Wealth”) - (TSXV: WML; OTCQX: WMLLF; SSE: WMLCL; Frankfurt: EJZN), announces it has signed a one-year extension of its strategic memorandum of understanding (the “MOU”) with Uranium One Group (“U1G”). All other terms of the MOU remain unchanged (see news release dated October 15, 2019).

Tim McCutcheon, President of Wealth, commented, “We are glad to have more time to work with U1G under the previously signed MOU, and the one-year extension demonstrates that all parties remain interested in developing Wealth’s core Atacama asset. We believe that solar evaporation is an outdated production technique and U1G’s sorption technology is the future direction the industry will take, as it is efficient and environmentally friendly.”

Background

Lithium production operations that utilize salars (underground brine reservoirs) typically use solar evaporation as the major part of the lithium recovery process. While this process has a low operating expense and is technologically simple, it also requires significant land for ponds in which lithium brine, after subsurface pumping, is placed for drying. Additionally, water in the brine is evaporated into the atmosphere, lost from the locality forever. In extremely dry areas like the high Andes Mountains, where most lithium brine operations are located, solar evaporation is seen as having long term sustainability issues. There are several new technologies for recovering lithium from brine, however, most of these technologies have negative points in their methodology which have stalled their commercial implementation.

U1G provides a lithium extraction technology for processing lithium-bearing brine material which uses a reusable catalyst material to attract lithium out of brine, thus eliminating the need for solar evaporation. Using this sorption technology greatly reduces the physical footprint typically needed in a solar evaporation operation, specifically large, multi-phase, lined evaporation ponds. Its technology also enhances the quality of lithium extraction and recovery levels as compared to traditional solar evaporation. Lastly, after lithium recovery, the brine can then be pumped back into the salar, helping to ensure long-term operational and environmental viability.

Seite 1 von 3
Wealth Minerals Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives FDA Permission Under EUA for Sale & ...
QuestCap Announces Uplisting to NEO Exchange and Transition to Single Purpose Company
Transocean Ltd. Announces Cash Tender Offers
Bone Therapeutics’ allogeneic cell therapy product, ALLOB, shows 90% fusion rate at 24 months in ...
Auris Medical Announces Initiation of Part B of TRAVERS Phase 2 Study with AM-125 in Vertigo
Nokia and Spark New Zealand bring 5G to Auckland
Generex Subsidiary NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Publication of a Review Article on Cancer ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors: The Fastest Gaming CPUs in the World
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.10.20
574
Wealth Minerals wird die nächste Lithium Rakete