REPEAT - EarthRenew Announces Close of Second Tranche Financing; Immediate Use of Funds to Purchase Equipment to Support Recommissioning of the Strathmore Facility in Spring of 2021

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarthRenew Inc. (CSE:ERTH) (“EarthRenew” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide a progress update on the redevelopment of its facility in Strathmore, Alberta. The Company is close to finalizing the engineering and redesign phase and, as such, is negotiating purchase orders for long-lead equipment. This primarily includes a purpose-built dryer that is critical to EarthRenew’s patented waste heat recovery process. The ordering of this equipment is expected to support the recommissioning of the facility for the spring of 2021.

EarthRenew is also pleased to announce that it has closed the second and last tranche of a previously announced non-brokered private placement financing of units (each, a “Unit”) at a price of CDN$0.30 per Unit (the “Offering”) for gross proceeds of CDN$815,000 (the “Second Tranche”). For more information on the Offering and the first tranche, please see the Company’s press releases dated June 9, 2020 and July 24, 2020, respectively, which are available under the Company’s profiles on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and www.thecse.com.

Pursuant to the Second Tranche, EarthRenew issued 2,716,667 Units at a price of CDN$0.30 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a “Common Share”) and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”), entitling the holder to acquire one additional Common Share at an exercise price of CDN$0.45 for a period of 24 months from issuance. If at any time after four months and one day from the closing of the Second Tranche, the Common Shares trade at CDN$0.90 per Common Share or higher on the Canadian Securities Exchange for a period of 30 consecutive days, the Company will have the right (but not the obligation) to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the date that is 30 days after the Company issues a news release announcing that it has elected to exercise this acceleration right. The securities issued in connection with the Second Tranche are subject to a statutory four month hold period, which expires on February 14, 2020. Finder’s fees were paid to PI Financial and Echelon Capital Markets in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange consisting of cash commissions equal to CDN$56,000 and $1,050, respectively, and the issuance of 186,667 and 3,500 finder warrants, respectively (“Finder Warrants”). Each Finder Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.45 per Common Share for a period of 24 months, expiring on October 13, 2022.