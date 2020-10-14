 

AzurRx BioPharma Activates Additional Clinical Trial Sites in Turkey for Phase 2 Combination Therapy Trial of MS1819 in Cystic Fibrosis

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
  • Two clinical trial sites activated in Turkey, with patient screening initiated
  • Follows activation of six clinical sites in Hungary and dosing of first eight patients
  • Topline data expected in Q2 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) (“AzurRx” or the “Company”), a company specializing in the development of non-systemic, recombinant therapies for gastrointestinal diseases, today announced that it has activated two trial sites in Turkey for its Phase 2 Combination Therapy clinical trial to investigate MS1819 in cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with severe exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI). A total of eight of the expected twelve sites in Europe are now active and recruiting patients.

“We are truly pleased and encouraged by the interest in our expanding global Phase 2 Combination Trial,” said Dr. James Pennington, Chief Medical Officer of AzurRx. “The recently reported interim data suggests promising results and the full data readout is expected in the second quarter of next year. Our investigators in Turkey have been extremely diligent in driving the start-up of this trial in a very efficient and effective manner, and we look forward to our continued work with them.”

About the MS1819 Combination Therapy Study
The digestive standard of care for both CF and chronic pancreatitis (CP) patients with EPI are commercially-available porcine pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy (PERTs). Ideally, a stable daily dose of PERT will enable CF patients to eat a normal to high-fat diet and minimize unpleasant gastrointestinal symptoms. In practice, however, a substantial number of CF patients do not achieve normal absorption of fat with PERTs(1,2).  Achieving an optimal nutritional status, including normal fat absorption levels, in CF patients is important for maintaining better pulmonary function, physical performance and prolonging survival. Furthermore, a decline of body mass index around the age of 18 years predicts a substantial drop in lung function(3,4).

A combination therapy of PERT and MS1819 has the potential to: (i) correct macronutrient and micronutrient maldigestion; (ii) eliminate abdominal symptoms attributable to maldigestion; and (iii) sustain optimal nutritional status on a normal diet in CF patients with severe EPI. Planned enrollment is expected to include approximately 24 CF patients with severe EPI, with study completion anticipated in Q2 2021.

