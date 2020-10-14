 

Teranga Gold Schedules Third Quarter Conference Call and Webcast for November 10, 2020

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teranga Gold Corporation ("Teranga" or the "Company") (TSX:TGZ; OTCQX: TGCDF) will release its third quarter 2020 financial and operating results on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at approximately 6:00 a.m. ET. A conference call and webcast will follow at 8:30 a.m. ET, during which management will review the Company’s results and discuss the quarter’s highlights.

Those wishing to listen can access the conference call and webcast as follows:

Date & Time:   Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET
   
Telephone:  Toll-free +1-877-291-4570
  Local or International +1-647-788-4919
   
  Please allow 10 minutes to be connected to the conference call.
   
Webcast:  Available on Teranga’s website at www.terangagold.com/Q32020 
   
Replay:    The conference call replay will be accessible for two weeks after the call by dialling +1-416-621-4642 or toll-free at +1-800-585-8367 and entering the conference ID 3232019.
   
Note:  The slide presentation will be available for download at www.terangagold.com for simultaneous viewing during the call.
   

About Teranga

Teranga Gold is transitioning into a mid-tier gold producer operating long-life, low-cost mines and advancing prospective exploration properties across West Africa, one of the world’s fastest growing gold jurisdictions. The top-tier gold complex created by integrating the recently acquired high-grade Massawa project with the Company’s Sabodala mine, the successful commissioning of Wahgnion, Teranga’s second gold mine and a strong pipeline of early to advanced-stage exploration assets support the continued growth of Teranga’s reserves, production and cash flow. Through its continued success and commitment to responsible mining, Teranga creates sustainable value for all stakeholders and acts as a catalyst for social, economic, and environmental development. To learn more, visit www.terangagold.com.

Contact Information

Trish Moran
VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
T: +1 416-607-4507 | E: tmoran@terangagold.com 		 

 




