Teranga Gold Schedules Third Quarter Conference Call and Webcast for November 10, 2020

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teranga Gold Corporation ("Teranga" or the "Company") (TSX:TGZ; OTCQX: TGCDF) will release its third quarter 2020 financial and operating results on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at approximately 6:00 a.m. ET. A conference call and webcast will follow at 8:30 a.m. ET, during which management will review the Company’s results and discuss the quarter’s highlights.

