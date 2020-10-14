RAPT Therapeutics Appoints Lisa Butterfield, Ph.D., and Lawrence Fong, M.D., to Scientific Advisory Board

“It’s a very exciting time in the field of immuno-oncology, with deeper knowledge of biological functions elucidating new ways to treat disease effectively,” commented Dr. Butterfield. “RAPT’s comprehensive approach to clinical development employing biomarkers to identify patients most likely to respond to therapy offers hope for even the most devastating cancers.”

Dr. Butterfield is the Vice President of Research and Development at the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy and an Adjunct Professor of Microbiology and Immunology at the University of California, San Francisco. Her research focuses on the development of advanced cellular therapies and cancer vaccines. She investigates immunotherapy for hepatocellular cancer and melanoma, involving peptides, dendritic cells and adenoviruses as well as effector responses to tumor antigens. Previously, she served as Professor of Medicine, Surgery, Immunology and Clinical and Translational Science at the University of Pittsburgh and Director of the Hillman Cancer Center Immunologic Monitoring and Cellular Products Laboratory. She was a member of the SITC Executive Committee for 12 years, serving as President from 2017-2018. For more than a decade, Dr. Butterfield led the Immunology Reference Lab for ECOG-ACRIN NCI cooperative group. Dr. Butterfield received her Ph.D. in Biology from UCLA and completed her postdoctoral fellowship in Cellular Immunology and Cancer Gene Therapy at UCLA. She has published more than 170 peer-reviewed manuscripts, reviews and book chapters.

“RAPT has uniquely tapped into the crossroad within immunology that impacts both allergy and cancer mechanisms,” said Dr. Fong. “I look forward to contributing to their research and development progress and advancing their pipeline of oral small molecules that offer promise to patients around the globe.”

Lawrence Fong, M.D., is an Efim Guzik Distinguished Professor in the Division of Hematology/Oncology at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF). He focuses on developing immunotherapies for different cancers including prostate, kidney, bladder, melanoma, and GI cancers. As a physician-scientist, Dr. Fong also leads a translational immunotherapy laboratory. He has been involved in both preclinical and clinical studies for many cutting-edge immunotherapies. He directs the Cancer Immunotherapy Program in the UCSF Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center. Dr. Fong obtained his M.D. at Stanford University, completed internal medicine training at the University of Washington. He served on the program committees and editorial boards for the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) and the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR). He is co-director of the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy at UCSF and is the site primary investigator for the NCI-sponsored Cancer Immunotherapy Trials Network (CITN).