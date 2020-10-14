Behavox Founder and CEO Erkin Adylov Honored by Goldman Sachs as Entrepreneurial Leader

Goldman Sachs selected Adylov as one of 100 entrepreneurs from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event, which begins Wednesday, October 14. In addition to honoring 100 entrepreneurs, the summit, which this year will take place virtually, consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

Behavox , the world’s only AI-based data operating platform used by firms to catch misconduct before it causes massive regulatory fines and company crises, announced today Founder and CEO Erkin Adylov has been recognized by Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) as one of the "100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2020" at its Builders + Innovators Summit.

“True innovation is built from a diversity of perspectives and experiences,” said David M. Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of Goldman Sachs. “Our Builders + Innovators Summit brings together a collective of impressive future leaders who are striving to drive meaningful change. For over 150 years, Goldman Sachs has supported entrepreneurs as they launch and grow their businesses. That’s why we are pleased to recognize Behavox Founder and CEO Erkin Adylov as one of the most intriguing entrepreneurs of 2020.”

"I'm extremely proud to have been recognized by Goldman Sachs for this honor along with some of the industry's top entrepreneurs," said Erkin Adylov, Founder and CEO of Behavox. "I always wanted to build a great business, and this recognition is ultimately a validation of Behavox's ability to successfully help global firms identify misconduct before it impacts the integrity of their operations and trust from clients."

Inclusion on Goldman Sachs' 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2020 list is just one of the latest corporate developments for the fast-growing AI company. In September, Behavox announced the appointment of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) veteran Gagan Gulati as the company’s first Chief Product Officer. Earlier this Summer, Behavox expanded its presence in Montréal, Québec, with a long-term, lease commitment to accommodate continued hiring of engineering, data science and product development teams.

About Behavox Ltd.

Behavox is the leading, end-to-end Data Operating Platform that enables organizations to aggregate, analyze and act on their internal data. As a high-growth technology company, our mission is to organize and make useful all communications data on Earth. Through advanced analytics and machine learning, Behavox is your organization’s single-entry point for internal data.

Behavox, founded in 2014, is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Singapore and Montréal. For more information visit here.

