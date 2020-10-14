 

MetLife Teams Up with the New York Giants and New York Jets for Mural Contest to Celebrate the Tri-State Workforce

14.10.2020, 14:00  |  39   |   |   

To honor the millions of essential workers in the Tri-State area, MetLife, together with the New York Jets and New York Giants football teams, today launches the MetLife Workforce Mural contest, which invites aspiring artists to submit artwork that celebrates this vital workforce. Two winning art designs will be selected and turned into a pair of two-story-high murals that will be on display at MetLife Stadium beginning in 2021.

This year, everyday workers have stepped up in heroic ways to keep our communities going during the global pandemic. From grocery workers and delivery drivers to small business owners and first responders, these everyday champions have continued to play a vital role in ensuring that individuals get the assistance, services, food and medical help needed throughout the pandemic. The MetLife Workforce Mural contest encourages aspiring artists of all levels -- and Giants and Jets fans too -- to create original artwork that is inspired by this workforce. Contest and submission details can be found at giants.com/metlife and nyjets.com/metlife.

“The past six months have been filled with uncertainty as everyone navigates their new normal. Through it all, our essential workers have been there to ensure communities receive the support and services needed,” said Hugh Dineen, U.S. chief marketing officer, MetLife. “As a company headquartered in New York with offices and thousands of employees throughout the Tri-State area, we are inspired by this workforce. This initiative is an opportunity to express our appreciation for these incredible essential workers.”

MetLife has teamed up with former New York Jet Bart Scott and former New York Giant Victor Cruz to drive the initiative’s call for art submissions. Strong supporters of Tri-State everyday workers, Cruz and Scott will both be featured in digital, social and radio promotions over the next two months to support the campaign. Both Scott and Cruz will also serve as part of the panel who will select the winning artwork.

“I am honored to be a part of this MetLife initiative that celebrates all workers that continue to help the Tri-state area through this Pandemic,” said Bart Scott, former New York Jets Linebacker. “I look forward to seeing all of the artistic representations of these workers as well as the murals that will honor their noble efforts.”

Art is one of the most compelling ways individuals can express themselves and celebrate the good they see in the world. The MetLife Workforce Mural initiative gives creative individuals and artists, of all types and experiences, a chance to create meaningful art, for public display, inspired by the everyday workers and their contributions to the Tri-State area.

“From bus drivers and pharmacists to nurses and EMTs – these workers are truly everyday heroes,” said Victor Cruz, former New York Giants wide receiver. “I’m proud to be part of this program that honors these workers through artistic expression. I hope that Jets and Giants fans alike take the opportunity to be a part of this program and show us their passion and creativity.”

The call for art submissions officially begins today, October 14 and the opportunity to submit will close on December 14, 2020. The campaign is open for all levels of artistry from trained artists to individuals with a creative passion. Please note, submitters must be 14 years of age or older and all submissions should be original artwork in the following formats: JPEG, PDF, BMP, PNG, GIF (non-animated) or TIF and be no larger than 15MB. For those interested in submitting their artwork that commemorates the everyday workforce, please visit nyjets.com/metlife or giants.com/metlife.

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 countries and holds leading market positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit https://www.metlife.com/about-us/.

