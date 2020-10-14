Large Study Demonstrates Exceptional Safety and High Procedural Success With Cardiovascular Systems’ Diamondback 360 Coronary Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSI) (NASDAQ: CSII), a medical device company developing and commercializing innovative interventional treatment systems for patients with peripheral and coronary artery disease, announced today that results from a large retrospective observational study of coronary orbital atherectomy were released at TCT Connect 2020.

The presentation, authored by Nirat Beohar, MD, Professor of Medicine and Vice Chief, Columbia University Division of Cardiology at the Mount Sinai Medical Center, Miami, Fla., et al1, shows exceptional safety and high procedural success in 519 patients with severely calcified cardiac disease who were treated with orbital atherectomy prior to stent deployment.