Large Study Demonstrates Exceptional Safety and High Procedural Success With Cardiovascular Systems’ Diamondback 360 Coronary Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS)
Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSI) (NASDAQ: CSII), a medical device company developing and commercializing innovative interventional treatment systems for patients with peripheral and coronary artery disease, announced today that results from a large retrospective observational study of coronary orbital atherectomy were released at TCT Connect 2020.
The presentation, authored by Nirat Beohar, MD, Professor of Medicine and Vice Chief, Columbia University Division of Cardiology at the Mount Sinai Medical Center, Miami, Fla., et al1, shows exceptional safety and high procedural success in 519 patients with severely calcified cardiac disease who were treated with orbital atherectomy prior to stent deployment.
Said Beohar, “We studied over 500 patients with challenging coronary lesions. The lesions were heavily stenosed and calcified, measuring up to 60 mm in length. Over half were classified as ACC/AHA Type C lesions, the most difficult anatomy. Despite treating these most complex cases, procedural and component angiographic complication rates were all below 1% and stents were successfully deployed in all procedures. In this contemporary real-world experience, OAS was found to be safe; successfully streamlining treatment for patients with the most significant coronary disease.”
Orbital Atherectomy System for Treating De Novo, Severely Calcified Coronary Lesions: A Tertiary Center Experience
|
Patients
|
519
|
Percent Stenosed
|
86.8%
|
Type C Lesions
|
53.5%
|
Average Lesion Length
|
22.6 mm
|
Angiographic Complications:
|
|
Dissection
|
0.4%
|
Perforation
|
0.8%
|
Slow/No Re-flow
|
0.0%
|
Lesion Cross Rate
|
100.0%
|
Stent Delivery and Deployment
|
100.0%
|
Average Fluoroscopy Time
|
19.6 min.
|
30-Day MACE2
