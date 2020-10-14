 

Febreze Calls on Dog Owners to “Say Up to Your Pup” This Adopt-A-Dog-Month

Today, Febreze is launching “Say Up to Your Pup,” a call for dog owners everywhere to invite their furry friends up onto furniture for cuddles and stop worrying about odors that may get left behind. Smells from dogs can get trapped in the fibers of the most tough-to-clean fabrics, causing pawrents to say “off” the couch, bed, and furniture, and miss out on snuggle time—but Febreze Fabric Refresher makes it easy to eliminate those malodors, leaving behind a light, clean scent.

Febreze is launching “Say Up to Your Pup,” a call for dog owners everywhere to invite their furry friends up onto furniture for cuddles and stop worrying about odors that may get left behind with Febreze Fabric Refresher (Photo: Business Wire)

To get the word out, Febreze is partnering with Queer Eye star and pawrent Karamo and the world’s largest no-kill rescue and adoption organization, North Shore Animal League America. The goal is to help make the transition from shelters to homes a bit easier for everyone this Adopt-a-Dog Month.

“My dog Logan is so adorable, but I was always hesitant to let him next to me on my couch or in bed because of the smell he’d leave behind,” says Karamo. “But with Febreze Fabric Refresher, living with a dog means still having a fresh-smelling home all the time. Now I say come on ‘up’ and give me all the cuddles!”

Febreze Fabric Refresher can be used on fabrics weekly to eliminate odors as part of a regular cleaning routine and is easy to use: Simply turn the nozzle on, and spray in a sweeping motion to lightly mist the fabric in question, and then let it dry. It can be used on hard-to-wash fabrics like carpets, furniture, upholstery, bedding, throws or blankets, and not on fabrics that water spot, such as silk, suede, and leather.

Karamo is also helping Febreze kick off a call-to-action on social media, to help raise donations to North Shore Animal League America. He’ll be sharing photos of his dog on Instagram and encouraging others to join in. For every in-feed photo or video on Instagram of a dog “up” on a couch, bed, or furniture with the hashtag #SayUpWithFebreze, Febreze will donate $25 (up to $25,000 with a minimum donation of $20,000) to support North Shore Animal League America’s no-kill mission. Instagram profile must be set to public in order for hashtag use to be counted as a donation.

