 

Restore EF Study Demonstrates Impella-Supported High-Risk PCI Improves Left Ventricular Ejection Fraction

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.10.2020, 14:05  |  65   |   |   

The Restore EF Study demonstrates the use of contemporary best practices, including attempting a more complete revascularization with Impella-supported high-risk PCI, is associated with significant improvement of left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF), heart failure symptoms, and anginal symptoms at follow up. The interim analysis was presented today by Mitul Patel, MD, an interventional cardiologist at UC San Diego Health, at TCT Connect, the 32nd annual scientific symposium of the Cardiovascular Research Foundation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201014005286/en/

Figure 1 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Figure 1 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The ongoing, multi-center, prospective, single-arm study enrolled 193 consecutive qualified patients who underwent a Protected PCI procedure with Impella between September 2019 and September 2020 at 19 hospitals in the United States, representing a variety of hospital settings including rural, urban, community and academic centers. The interim analysis showed:

  • Significant median LVEF improvement from baseline to 90-day follow up (31% to 45% p<0.0001). LVEF improvement at 90 days is the study’s primary endpoint. (see figure 1)
  • Significant reduction of heart failure symptoms with 80% reduction in New York Heart Association (NYHA) classification III/IV at follow up (54% to 11% p<0.001). (see figure 2)
  • Significant reduction of anginal symptoms with 99% reduction in Canadian Cardiovascular Society (CCS) classification III/IV at follow up (70% to 1% p<0.0001). (see figure 3)

“Restore EF demonstrates Impella-supported PCI patients have shown a significant LVEF improvement at 90 days. The study also found a significant improvement in heart failure and anginal symptoms assessed with NYHA and CCS functional classifications,” said Dr. Patel. “Taken together, this data validates best practices for treating high-risk PCI patients, including the use of Impella to achieve a complete revascularization in a single setting.”

“High-risk PCI patients often pose a revascularization challenge due to patient comorbidities, poor LV function, and adverse hemodynamics, which drive worse outcomes. This research demonstrates the rationale for using Impella support during high-risk PCI to maintain coronary perfusion and support hemodynamics during periods of myocardial ischemia during long or repeated balloon inflations or atherectomy runs. This allows providers to achieve complete functional revascularization and the best possible outcomes for our patients,” said Jason Wollmuth, MD, an interventional cardiologist at Providence Health and Vascular Institute and a co-principal investigator of the Restore EF Study.

Seite 1 von 3
Abiomed Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Apple introduces iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max with 5G
Apple introduces HomePod mini: A powerful smart speaker with amazing sound
AT&T Monetizes Majority Stake in Central European Media Enterprises
Apple announces iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini: A new era for iPhone with 5G
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
National Institutes of Health Launches its ACTIV-5 “Big Effect Trial” Evaluating Humanigen’s ...
Lost Money in Loop Industries, Inc.?
College Students Explore the Final Steps of Making a T-shirt Responsibly in Episode 6 of “Crop to ...
G.research 44th Annual Auto Symposium - Virtual
Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Fortive Completes Spin-off of Vontier
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.10.20
 TCT Connect zeigt auf, wie Impella verbesserte Ergebnisse bei Patienten mit Hochrisiko-PCI, kardiogenem Schock und Rechtsherzinsuffizienz ermöglicht
08.10.20
Abiomed Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Notification
08.10.20
TCT Connect to Highlight How Impella Enables Improved Outcomes for High-Risk PCI, Cardiogenic Shock and Right Heart Failure Patients

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.07.20
37
Value und Wachstum in einem Wert gleichzeitig