 

Revance Reports Positive Results from ASPEN-1 Phase 3 Trial of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in Cervical Dystonia

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVNC), a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, today announced positive topline results from its ASPEN-1 Phase 3 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel group clinical trial for its investigational drug candidate DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection for the treatment of cervical dystonia, a chronic and debilitating neurologic condition affecting the muscles of the neck.

This pivotal study enrolled a total of 301 subjects at 60 sites in the U.S., Canada and Europe. Subjects were randomized 3:3:1 to receive a single treatment of either 125 Units or 250 Units of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection, or placebo and were followed for up to 36 weeks. The drug was generally safe and well-tolerated at both doses, with an encouraging safety profile.

The study met its primary efficacy endpoint at both doses, demonstrating a clinically meaningful improvement in the signs and symptoms of cervical dystonia at the average of Weeks 4 and 6. Compared to placebo, subjects treated with either 125 Units or 250 Units showed a statistically significant greater change from baseline (12.7 and 10.9 respectively vs. 4.3, p<0.0001 and p=0.0006) as measured on the Toronto Western Spasmodic Torticollis Rating Scale (TWSTRS) Total Score.

Median duration of effect was 24.0 and 20.3 weeks, for the 125 Unit and 250 Unit dose groups respectively, based on the median time to loss of 80% of the peak treatment effect.

“I was delighted to see both the degree and duration of relief that DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection provided trial subjects in ASPEN-1. Currently, most patients with cervical dystonia visit their physician 3 to 4 times a year for injections, which places a heavy burden on patients’ time and schedule. Often, the treatment effect wears off between injections, significantly impacting the quality of their work and personal lives,” said trial investigator Dr. Joseph Jankovic, Professor of Neurology, Distinguished Chair in Movement Disorders, Founder and Director, The Parkinson's Disease Center and Movement Disorders Clinic at Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas. “If a treatment could offer longer duration of effect, thus requiring fewer trips each year for reinjection, I imagine patients would find this quite beneficial.”

