CIOs Feel Squeezed Between the Need to Accelerate Digital Transformation and the Increasing Challenges of Cloud Complexity

Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), announced today the findings of an independent global survey of 700 CIOs revealing IT leaders are increasingly concerned accelerated digital transformation, combined with the complexity of modern multicloud environments, is putting already stretched digital teams under too much pressure. This leaves little time for innovation, and limits teams’ ability to prioritize tasks that drive greater value and better outcomes for the business and its customers. The 2020 global report “Observability, automation, and AI are essential to digital business success” is available for download here.

