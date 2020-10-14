CIOs Feel Squeezed Between the Need to Accelerate Digital Transformation and the Increasing Challenges of Cloud Complexity
Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), announced today the findings of an independent global survey of 700 CIOs revealing IT leaders are increasingly concerned accelerated digital transformation, combined with the complexity of modern multicloud environments, is putting already stretched digital teams under too much pressure. This leaves little time for innovation, and limits teams’ ability to prioritize tasks that drive greater value and better outcomes for the business and its customers. The 2020 global report “Observability, automation, and AI are essential to digital business success” is available for download here.
According to the research:
- 89% of CIOs say digital transformation has accelerated in the last 12 months, and 58% predict it will continue to speed up.
- 86% of organizations are using cloud-native technologies, including microservices, containers, and Kubernetes, to accelerate innovation and achieve more successful business outcomes.
- 63% of CIOs say the complexity of their cloud environment has surpassed human ability to manage.
- 44% of IT and cloud operations teams’ time is spent on manual, routine work just ‘keeping the lights on’, costing organizations an average of $4.8 million per year.
- 56% of CIOs say they are almost never able to complete everything the business needs from IT.
- 70% of CIOs say their team is forced to spend too much time doing manual tasks that could be automated if only they had the means.
“The benefits of IT and business automation extend far beyond cost savings. Organizations need this capability – to drive revenue, stay connected with customers, and keep employees productive – or they face extinction,” said Bernd Greifeneder, CTO and founder at Dynatrace. “Increased automation enables digital teams to take full advantage of the ever-growing volume and variety of observability data from their increasingly complex, multicloud, containerized environments. With the right observability platform, teams can turn this data into actionable answers, driving a cultural change across the organization and freeing up their scarce engineering resources to focus on what matters most – customers and the business.”
