Former U.S. Senator Bob Corker Joins Jefferies as Special Advisor

Jefferies announced today that former U.S. Senator Bob Corker (R- Tenn) has joined Jefferies as a Special Advisor. Mr. Corker will primarily work within the firm’s Investment Banking business in an advisory role with its investment bankers and clients and help to shape the future of the firm.

Rich Handler, CEO of Jefferies, and Brian Friedman, President, commented, “We are incredibly excited to welcome former U.S. Senator Bob Corker to Jefferies. Bob will work closely with us as we continue to build on Jefferies’ momentum and capitalize on the opportunities available to our firm. Bob’s successful business and entrepreneurial background, coupled with his nearly 20 years of local, state and federal service, uniquely qualify him to help us drive the future of Jefferies. In particular, Bob’s great work in the Senate over a dozen years, including his service as Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and as an influential member of the Senate Banking Committee, will greatly benefit Jefferies’ clients. We know his skills, insights, experience, perspective, and relationships will bring an entirely new and exciting dimension to our investment banking franchise and our entire firm.”