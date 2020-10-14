Former U.S. Senator Bob Corker Joins Jefferies as Special Advisor
Jefferies announced today that former U.S. Senator Bob Corker (R- Tenn) has joined Jefferies as a Special Advisor. Mr. Corker will primarily work within the firm’s Investment Banking business in an advisory role with its investment bankers and clients and help to shape the future of the firm.
Rich Handler, CEO of Jefferies, and Brian Friedman, President, commented, “We are incredibly excited to welcome former U.S. Senator Bob Corker to Jefferies. Bob will work closely with us as we continue to build on Jefferies’ momentum and capitalize on the opportunities available to our firm. Bob’s successful business and entrepreneurial background, coupled with his nearly 20 years of local, state and federal service, uniquely qualify him to help us drive the future of Jefferies. In particular, Bob’s great work in the Senate over a dozen years, including his service as Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and as an influential member of the Senate Banking Committee, will greatly benefit Jefferies’ clients. We know his skills, insights, experience, perspective, and relationships will bring an entirely new and exciting dimension to our investment banking franchise and our entire firm.”
“I am thrilled to join Jefferies and contribute to the firm’s ongoing success and momentum,” added Mr. Corker. “The firm’s sector-based approach, coupled with a relentless focus on delivering unique solutions for clients, were key drivers for my decision to join Jefferies, and I look forward to helping advance the firm to a new level.”
Prior to entering public service, Bob founded his own company at the age of 25, which focused on the construction, development, and acquisition of real estate and operated in 18 states across the country. In 1995, he became Commissioner of Finance for the State of Tennessee and later served as Mayor of Chattanooga from 2001 to 2005. Bob was elected to the United States Senate in 2006 and overwhelmingly reelected in 2012, keeping his commitment to serve only two terms before returning to private life in January 2019.
Jefferies Group LLC is the largest independent, global, full-service investment banking firm headquartered in the U.S. Focused on serving clients for nearly 60 years, Jefferies is a leader in providing insight, expertise and execution to investors, companies and governments. Our firm provides a full range of investment banking, advisory, sales and trading, research and wealth management services across all products in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Jefferies Group LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF), a diversified financial services company.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201014005495/en/Jefferies Financial Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare