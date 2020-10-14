Collaboration Between CENTOGENE and U-Diagnostics Increases COVID-19 Testing Capacities in the Netherlands

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROSTOCK, Germany and BERLIN and BAARN, the Netherlands, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centogene N.V. (Nasdaq: CNTG), a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies, and U-Diagnostics B.V., a Dutch medical laboratory, specialized in analysis in the field of clinical chemistry and hematology, medical microbiology, medical immunology, and pathological diagnostics, today announced that they have joined forces to provide increased COVID-19 testing to communities throughout the Netherlands. This partnership comes as the Netherlands is currently facing a shortage of testing capacities among the rapidly increasing number of infections. Both companies see this as part of their commitment to provide easily accessible testing solutions – underlining the importance of cross-border collaboration and innovation to keep communities and economies healthy.



As part of the agreement, U-Diagnostics, who has been offering coronavirus testing at a laboratory in the Netherlands since March 2020, has teamed up with CENTOGENE, a major provider of COVID-19 testing in Germany, to provide increased testing services throughout the Netherlands. CENTOGENE will assist in providing CentoSwab, its CE-labelled, two-component dry plastic swab for oropharyngeal swabbing, followed by reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) analyses of the samples in any of CENTOGENE´s laboratories. By working together to leverage already existing technologies and workflows, the companies hope to greatly support the Netherlands in its testing efforts.

Prof. Arndt Rolfs, CEO of CENTOGENE, said, “We are truly committed to helping fight the novel coronavirus in the Netherlands. By working together with U-Diagnostics, we are confident of containing COVID-19 and preventing a further of the pandemic. It is only with such collaboration and willingness to think outside the box that we can really have a chance of fighting this pandemic.”

In a joint statement, Maarten Cuppen, CEO of U-Diagnostics, and Dr. Albert Zwart, founder and CMO of U-Diagnostics, said, “With the significant expansion of available tests that we will be able to provide in the Netherlands and the sharing of our expertise, we will be able to make a substantial contribution to preventing further outbreaks and keeping our economy and communities running.”