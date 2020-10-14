Huawei Launches All-scenario Intelligent Connectivity Solutions

At the event, David Wang, Huawei Executive Director and Chairman of the Investment Review Board, delivered a keynote speech titled "Building intelligent connectivity for an intelligent world". Mr. Wang also launched Huawei's all-scenario intelligent connectivity solutions for home and enterprise scenarios. Through these scenarios, home broadband will enter the experience economy era and the digital transformation of industries will be accelerated.

BEIJING, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the UN Broadband Commission and Huawei held the sixth Ultra-Broadband Forum (UBBF 2020) online in Beijing. With the theme of "Intelligent Connectivity, New Value Together", this year's UBBF discussed the challenges and opportunities facing the connectivity industry in the intelligent era.

The connectivity industry is seeing five exciting changes

Every upgrade of connectivity has fundamentally changed society. Now, as we move towards the intelligent era, individuals, homes, and enterprises are placing higher requirements on connectivity than ever before, and new technologies, such as cloud and AI, are quickly integrating with connectivity. This is leading the connectivity industry to experience five exciting changes:

Change 1: From IoT and intelligent IoT to connected Intelligent Twins. In the past, we aimed to connect all people and homes. This was Internet of everything. As we pursue a seamless AI life and the intelligent upgrades of enterprises, we must connect more things with intelligence. This is intelligent Internet of everything. According to third-party forecasts, the number of connections worldwide will reach one trillion by 2035, making ubiquitous connectivity and pervasive intelligent a reality.

Change 2: From office to office + production. COVID-19 has transformed people's needs for home broadband. In enterprise scenarios, connectivity has gone beyond serving offices to serving both offices and production. The focus of enterprise digitization has shifted from digital office to digital production, transactions, and operations.

Change 3: From best effort to differentiated deterministic services. Industries vary in terms of service scenarios and connectivity requirements. If differentiated services are the default, then deterministic experience is a must. Therefore, operators can only open the door to vertical markets by providing differentiated and deterministic services.