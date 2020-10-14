 

CannAssist Intl Corp Reg. A Offering of up to $900,000 (Nine Hundred Thousand) Live as of October 13, 2020 - The funding will provide Operating and Marketing Capital

FALLBROOK, Calif., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CannAssist International Corporation (OTCQB: CNSC) (“Cannassist” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the Reg. A+ Tier 2 Filing has been approved by the SEC as of 10.13.2020. Investors now have an opportunity to purchase shares at a set price stated in filing.

CEO/Founder Mark Palumbo stated, “CannAssist International is building digital platforms, implement a Brand PR and Sales/Marketing Campaign, expanding distribution, building inventory and enhancing the Xceptol brand.”

Mark also stated, “Gaining approval for the CNSC Reg A offering is an exciting milestone for us as it opens doors for new investors. The Capital will help CannAssist’s continued expansion of the brand and help us reach our corporate benchmarks in order to help as many as possible through our unique technology.”

Review Reg. A: https://www.otcmarkets.com/filing/html?id=14429448&guid=I71eUn6vbV ...

About CannAssist INTL. Corp.

CannAssist produces and sells its cannabidiol ("CBD") product, "Cibidinol," which is formulated based on a proprietary process developed by its founder Mark Palumbo. CBD is a non-psychoactive compound found in hemp. CannAssist's initial research and development work, aimed at enhancing the bioavailability of desired molecular structures, resulted in the creation of a line of CBD products, most notably its CBD product, Cibidinol. Cibidinol will be available in a line of consumable and topical products that the company believes will make enhanced CBD products more available and accessible to consumers.

The same products you love with a new name - Xceptol represents the next step for Xceptor Labs products.

Possessing a National Drug Code (NDC), the highest quality ingredients, and the game-changing CiBiDinol, Xceptol Pain Cream is a CBD product with industry defining reliability and compliance.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements relating to, among other things, the Company's ability to open its new customer facility and its ability to close and deliver on various purchase orders from customers, and the Company's expansion into markets outside of the golf industry. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following: the timing and nature of any capital raising transactions; our ability to offer products and services for use by customers in new markets outside of the golf industry; our ability to deliver in a timely fashion and to our customers’ satisfaction the products purchased; the risk of competition; our ability to find, recruit and retain personnel with knowledge and experience in selling products and services in existing and new markets; our ability to manage growth; and general market, economic and business conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2018 and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, all filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements.

For further information regarding the Company, please contact us at:

CannAssist International Corp.
855 South Mission Ave, Ste K #400
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Tel. (888)991-2196
www.CannAssistInternational.com/investor

 




