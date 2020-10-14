 

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) Announces Latest Episode of Stock2Me Podcast Featuring SRAX Inc.’s Christopher Miglino & LD Micro’s Chris Lahiji Discussing Landmark Acquisition

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Stock2Me Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

The Stock2Me Podcast features a fascinating array of companies and individuals, many of whom are actively revolutionizing age-old business practices within their respective markets. Stock2Me’s latest podcast features Chris Lahiji, president of LD Micro, and Christopher Miglino, CEO and founder of SRAX Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX).

The two executives joined the show to discuss the recent acquisition of LD Micro, a leading data and event company serving the small and micro-cap space, by SRAX, a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through its SaaS platform, Sequire. SRAX announced the closing of the acquisition on Sept. 16, 2020, noting that LD Micro will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of SRAX and will continue to employ Lahiji, its founder, as its president.

“If you look at what we’ve built at LD, we’ve had a lot of interest over the last 11 or 12 years in getting acquired, but the reality was that every single organization wanted to use the community that we had built for the wrong purposes,” Lahiji stated in the interview. “Christopher Miglino was the only guy who came to me and essentially asked the right questions and found a way of taking what we had built since 2002 and enhancing it. … With SRAX, I have the ability to increase my reach by more than 100-fold without having to sacrifice anything that has been built prior to [the acquisition]. The dynamics that they bring to the table for LD are incalculable.”

“LD Micro was always the best conference that we would go to. We always met the most interesting and notable investors there,” Miglino added. “As we started to develop our Sequire platform for public companies, we thought it would be a great match to bring that community together with Sequire so that we could help issuers on our platform get more exposure to additional investors. … Instead of just presenting to a room of 50 people, companies can present to 10,000 people or 100,000 people or a million people, virtually. We think the combination of technology and physical events is going to do really, really well together.”

