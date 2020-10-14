 

City Living Loses Luster as Remote Work Soars

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.10.2020, 14:30  |  57   |   |   

It used to be that if you wanted a big-league job, you had to move to a major city to find and keep it. But COVID-19, and the remote work mandates it has sparked around the globe, have changed this. As work has gone virtual, new research from Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) shows that location has become less critical to career success and opportunities than ever before. And many workers are fleeing urban areas as a result.

The company recently surveyed 2,000 US knowledge workers to see how their perceptions of life in the big city have changed in the wake of the pandemic. Among the standout findings: one in four respondents have abandoned their city dwellings, or plan to do so, because they can work remote.

Productivity knows no boundaries

A majority of workers polled (37 percent) say their main reason for relocating is because their job is now 100 percent remote and will be permanently. Another 25 percent say they now only need to go into the office once a week. But perhaps most significant, 22 percent say the pandemic has proven that they can do their job from anywhere and be just as productive and engaged.

“Many companies are of the mindset that seeing is believing. If they can’t see their employees, they don’t believe they are working. Our research suggests otherwise,” said Tim Minahan, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Chief Marketing Officer, Citrix. “Despite misconceptions that they spend their days doing laundry or watching Netflix, the numbers show that most remote employees put in longer hours and are more focused and productive than they are in the office. In adapting their mindset and embracing flexible work models, companies can unlock the full potential of their employees and move their business forward.”

Replacing bricks with clicks

Historically, big cities and urban living have been viewed as the ticket to career success – and for obvious reasons. Cities serve as central work hubs for major corporations and are buzzing with people and opportunities. But with many offices currently closed and their future hanging in the balance as companies rethink their real estate strategies, this is no longer the case.

  • 44 percent of survey respondents believe companies will scale back their office space in cities, because of the pandemic.
  • 16 percent say facilities will close completely.

As a result, more than half (69 percent) of US knowledge workers no longer believe proximity to an office gives them a leg up when it comes to career success. And just 21 percent feel an urban location is important when it comes to job prospects.

Seite 1 von 3
Citrix Systems Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Apple introduces iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max with 5G
Apple introduces HomePod mini: A powerful smart speaker with amazing sound
AT&T Monetizes Majority Stake in Central European Media Enterprises
Apple announces iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini: A new era for iPhone with 5G
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
National Institutes of Health Launches its ACTIV-5 “Big Effect Trial” Evaluating Humanigen’s ...
Lost Money in Loop Industries, Inc.?
G.research 44th Annual Auto Symposium - Virtual
College Students Explore the Final Steps of Making a T-shirt Responsibly in Episode 6 of “Crop to ...
Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Fortive Completes Spin-off of Vontier
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.10.20
Coleg Gwent Transforms Education with Citrix
09.10.20
Citrix Systems to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Before Market Open on Thursday, October 22
06.10.20
Lindex Gives Retail a New Look with Citrix
01.10.20
Citrix Recognized by AWS for Digital Workplace Expertise
30.09.20
Citrix Summit Series: Prepare for the Future of Work
29.09.20
Lucid Technologies Advances Future of Work with Citrix
21.09.20
Work 2035: Citrix Research Reveals a More Intelligent Future
15.09.20
Citrix Rethinks Employee Experience to Advance New World of Work

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.07.20
21
Citrix - Virtualisierungsanbieter