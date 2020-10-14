 

SCYNEXIS Announces Submission of New Drug Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Oral Ibrexafungerp for the Treatment of Vaginal Yeast Infection

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2020, 14:30  |  43   |   |   
  • NDA submission is supported by positive data from two Phase 3 studies (VANISH Program) in women with vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC)

  • As a qualified infectious disease product (QIDP), ibrexafungerp is expected to receive a 6-month priority review following NDA acceptance

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections, today announced the submission of a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for oral ibrexafungerp for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC), also known as vaginal yeast infection. The submission is supported by positive results from two Phase 3, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multi-center studies (VANISH-303 and VANISH-306) in which oral ibrexafungerp demonstrated statistical superiority over placebo with a favorable tolerability profile.

Based on FDA timelines, the Company expects to receive notification if the NDA has been accepted for filing and substantive review in December 2020.

“The submission of this NDA marks the next step toward bringing the first new class of oral antifungals in over 20 years to women suffering from vaginal yeast infections and their healthcare providers, who, to date, have had only one class of medications. I couldn’t be prouder of the entire SCYNEXIS team for its talent, hard work and dedication in completing this major milestone,” said Marco Taglietti, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of SCYNEXIS. “With this submission completed, we now increase our focus on the ongoing preparations for a successful commercial launch of ibrexafungerp in the U.S. and advancing our ongoing clinical trials of ibrexafungerp in hospitalized patients with serious and often resistant fungal infections. We believe that ibrexafungerp may be the modern antifungal therapy, that will have utility for a broad range of today’s fungal infection patients as fluconazole did almost 30 years ago.”

Jim Maffezzoli, Vice President of Marketing and Sales, added, “The vaginal yeast infection market is well-established and growing, with over 16 million prescriptions written and 18 million over-the-counter units sold annually. For decades, however, there has been a lack of innovation in this space to meet the needs of women who are not satisfied with the existing, azole-class treatments. Based on ibrexafungerp’s unique collection of attributes, such as a differentiated mechanism of action which, unlike the azoles, enables killing of the fungus, we believe our new treatment has significant potential in this segment. If approved, we are confident that we can successfully execute on our commercialization strategy and capture a meaningful percentage of the VVC addressable market.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives FDA Permission Under EUA for Sale & ...
QuestCap Announces Uplisting to NEO Exchange and Transition to Single Purpose Company
Transocean Ltd. Announces Cash Tender Offers
Bone Therapeutics’ allogeneic cell therapy product, ALLOB, shows 90% fusion rate at 24 months in ...
Auris Medical Announces Initiation of Part B of TRAVERS Phase 2 Study with AM-125 in Vertigo
Nokia and Spark New Zealand bring 5G to Auckland
Generex Subsidiary NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Publication of a Review Article on Cancer ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors: The Fastest Gaming CPUs in the World
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...