 

Health Karma Announces the Launch of its Employer Solutions with the Addition of Leading NYC-based Brokerage, Oxford Property Group as a New Employer Client

Health Karma is selected by one of New York's largest brokerage firms with over 800 agents.

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- MediXall Group Inc. (OTCQB: MDXL), a technology and innovation-driven organization focused on reducing healthcare costs and transforming the patient-provider experience through the launch of its Health Karma platform, is excited to announce that Oxford Property Group, one of New York's largest brokerage firms with over 800 agents, has selected Health Karma to help their agents better engage and navigate their healthcare through personalized insights.

With this announcement, Health Karma will be launching its platform to employers, small businesses, and other organizations to give their employees and members access to all of their healthcare and benefits information in one place, with an easy-to-use, personalized experience that can help guide them to better health decisions. Health Karma will leverage this partnership to work with more employers in the coming months. 

Co-founder and CEO of Oxford Property Group, Adam Mahfouda, set out to create the real estate company he wished existed. With a background in residential rentals and sales, he knew that finding a new home could be frustrating for clients and how to make it better. Over 3,000 transactions and 800 agents later, Oxford Property Group has grown into the place that Adam always wanted it to be, providing an essential service that's the best in NYC.

“At Oxford, we use our unique real estate expertise and market intelligence to develop innovative, tailored solutions that help our clients succeed,” said Adam Mahfouda. “Health Karma gives us the chance to further extend this same philosophy to our own agents -- we have always wanted to provide our agents with health benefits, so we see this as an affordable way for Oxford to provide them with greater access to care and the information they need to make the best and most cost-effective healthcare decisions for them, which is vital at a time like this.”

Oxford agents can think of Health Karma as their personal hub for all things health and wellness. The Company is on a mission to deliver the healthcare experience everyone deserves. From choosing a doctor and managing bills to understanding benefits, Oxford agents can actively and confidently manage their healthcare anywhere, anytime, whether they have insurance or not.

