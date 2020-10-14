Strong/MDI Screen Systems Announces Exclusive Multi-Year Agreement with Cinemark Theatres

Cinemark is a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry with 534 theatres and 5,977 screens across the U.S. and countries in Latin America. This multi-year agreement comprises Strong/MDI’s full line of screen products.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strong/MDI Screen Systems, Inc. (“Strong/MDI”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Ballantyne Strong, Inc. (NYSE American: BTN), and a leader in projection screens and optical coating development for cinemas, commercial venues and amusement parks worldwide, announced today the signing of a five-year exclusive worldwide supply agreement with Cinemark Theatres (NYSE: CNK), the third largest exhibitor in the United States.

“Cinemark Theatres is well known for their operational excellence and focus on bringing consumers the best theatrical experience, and we’re honored to have been selected as their exclusive worldwide supplier,” said Ray Boegner, President of Strong Entertainment. “Strong/MDI provides the highest quality screens in the industry and we are excited to expand and elevate our 35-year relationship with the Cinemark team. Our premium screens and specialized coatings are engineered to enhance the superior entertainment experience that Cinemark Theatre patrons have come to expect.”

“We have worked closely with Strong/MDI for many years and rely on them to provide the highest-quality screens for our theatres,” said Damian Wardle, EVP of Global Technology and Presentation at Cinemark. “The Strong/MDI High-Performance perforation pattern enhances our laser projection performance to the highest standards. The quality and performance of the screens, coupled with the rapid delivery turnaround time, were instrumental in our decision to reach a long-term agreement.”

About Strong/MDI Screen Systems

Strong/MDI Screen Systems, a Ballantyne Strong, Inc. company, is a projection screen manufacturer located in Joliette, Canada. It manufactures 2D and 3D screens, specialty screens, motorized screen systems, custom structures and masking motors for clients worldwide. Strong/MDI Screen Systems is also known for the development of highly sophisticated coatings for projection surfaces.

About Ballantyne Strong, Inc.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc. (www.ballantynestrong.com) and its subsidiaries engage in diverse business activities including the design, integration and installation of technology solutions for a broad range of applications; development and delivery of out-of-home messaging, advertising and communications; manufacturing of projection screens; and providing managed services including monitoring of networked equipment. The Company focuses on serving the entertainment, retail and advertising markets.