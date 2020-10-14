 

Myovant Sciences Appoints Ryan Crowe as Vice President, Investor Relations

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2020, 14:30  |  31   |   |   

BASEL, Switzerland, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV), a healthcare company focused on redefining care for women and for men, today announced the appointment of Ryan Crowe as vice president, investor relations. In addition to managing day-to-day interactions with analysts and investors, Mr. Crowe will be responsible for developing and implementing a comprehensive and strategic global investor relations program. He will report to Frank Karbe, Myovant’s president and chief financial officer.

“We are delighted to welcome Ryan to Myovant,” said Mr. Karbe. “He brings a deep knowledge of the pharmaceutical industry and, combined with his extensive investor relations experience, will continue to strengthen Myovant’s relationship with the investment community.”

Mr. Crowe joins Myovant after nearly 16 years at Pfizer Inc., where he most recently served as senior director of investor relations and was responsible for conducting global investor relations activities for the company. Prior to his most recent role, he held positions of increasing responsibility on the Pfizer investor relations team as well as in Pfizer’s tax department.

“I am thrilled to join Myovant at this pivotal time,” said Mr. Crowe. “With compelling data and multiple potential upcoming launches across prostate cancer and women’s health, Myovant is poised to transition to a commercial-stage healthcare company and I look forward to regularly communicating our progress with the investment community.”

During Mr. Crowe’s tenure at Pfizer, the company’s investor relations program was consistently ranked among the top three in the pharmaceuticals sector by Institutional Investor magazine, based on a survey of institutional portfolio managers and analysts. Additionally, in 2020, he was recognized as the "Best IR Professional" amongst all pharmaceutical companies. He earned an undergraduate degree in commerce and engineering sciences from Drexel University and a master’s degree in business administration from the Leonard N. Stern School of Business at New York University.

About Myovant Sciences
Myovant Sciences aspires to redefine care for women and for men through purpose-driven science, empowering medicines, and transformative advocacy. Our lead product candidate, relugolix, is a once-daily, oral GnRH receptor antagonist. Relugolix combination tablet (relugolix 40 mg, estradiol 1.0 mg, and norethindrone acetate 0.5 mg) is under regulatory review in Europe and the U.S. for women with uterine fibroids and is under development for women with endometriosis. Relugolix monotherapy tablet (120 mg) is under regulatory review in the U.S. for men with advanced prostate cancer. We are also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin-1 receptor agonist, which has completed a Phase 2a study for female infertility as part of assisted reproduction. Sumitovant Biopharma, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., is our majority shareholder. For more information, please visit our website at www.myovant.com. Follow @Myovant on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:
Ryan Crowe
Vice President, Investor Relations
Myovant Sciences, Inc.
investors@myovant.com

Media Contact:
Albert Liao
Director, Corporate Communications
Myovant Sciences, Inc.
media@myovant.com


Myovant Sciences Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives FDA Permission Under EUA for Sale & ...
QuestCap Announces Uplisting to NEO Exchange and Transition to Single Purpose Company
Transocean Ltd. Announces Cash Tender Offers
Bone Therapeutics’ allogeneic cell therapy product, ALLOB, shows 90% fusion rate at 24 months in ...
Auris Medical Announces Initiation of Part B of TRAVERS Phase 2 Study with AM-125 in Vertigo
Nokia and Spark New Zealand bring 5G to Auckland
Generex Subsidiary NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Publication of a Review Article on Cancer ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors: The Fastest Gaming CPUs in the World
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.09.20
Myovant Sciences Announces Results of Additional Secondary Endpoint of Castration Resistance-Free Survival from Phase 3 HERO Study of Relugolix in Advanced Prostate Cancer
23.09.20
Myovant Sciences Launches “Forward for Health Equity” Grant Program to Improve Healthcare Access in Prostate Cancer and Uterine Fibroids

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.10.20
18
Myovant Sciences Kauf 01.04.2020