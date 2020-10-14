- Considering all the factors associated with the growth, the global welding products market may expand at a CAGR of ~5 percent during the assessment period of 2019-2027

- Large scale urbanization and the expanding infrastructure projects around the world are proving to be prominent growth factors for the welding products market

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Welding products have evolved greatly over the years and are expected to evolve at a rapid rate in the near future too. Hence, based on this factor, the welding products market may gain good growth across the forecast period of 2019-2027.

The researchers at Transparency Market Research (TMR), after a thorough analysis of all the factors, have predicted the global welding products market to expand at a CAGR of ~5 percent between 2019 and 2027. The global welding products market was valued at ~US$ 21.8 bn in 2018.

Request for Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Welding Products Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/Covid19.php

Novel advancements in welding technologies such as resistance welding, arc welding, oxy-fuel welding, ultrasound welding, and laser beam welding are assisting the welding products market to garner considerable growth. Furthermore, rapid construction and infrastructure developments across the Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific may act as growth generators.

Download PDF Brochure – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php

Welding Products Market: Major Findings

The arc welding segment held more than 40 percent share of the global welding products market in 2018

The arc welding segment is prognosticated to maintain its dominance from 2019 to 2027

On the basis of consumables, stick electrodes may acquire a significant position during the forecast period

Solid wires acquired the second largest market share in terms of welding consumables in 2018

Asia Pacific is projected to hold a significant share of the welding products market across the forecast period of 2019-2027

is projected to hold a significant share of the welding products market across the forecast period of 2019-2027 Asia Pacific was the largest growth contributor in 2018 and constituted more than 40 percent of the share of the global welding products market

was the largest growth contributor in 2018 and constituted more than 40 percent of the share of the global welding products market Japan , China , and India were vital contributors to the welding products market in Asia Pacific in 2018

, , and were vital contributors to the welding products market in in 2018 Well-established players acquired approximately 35 percent share of the global welding products market in 2018

View Detailed Table of Contents at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/850