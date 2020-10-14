 

Flourishing Construction Sector to Invite Immense Growth Prospects for Global Welding Products Market between 2019 and 2027 TMR

- Large scale urbanization and the expanding infrastructure projects around the world are proving to be prominent growth factors for the welding products market

- Considering all the factors associated with the growth, the global welding products market may expand at a CAGR of ~5 percent during the assessment period of 2019-2027

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Welding products have evolved greatly over the years and are expected to evolve at a rapid rate in the near future too. Hence, based on this factor, the welding products market may gain good growth across the forecast period of 2019-2027.

The researchers at Transparency Market Research (TMR), after a thorough analysis of all the factors, have predicted the global welding products market to expand at a CAGR of ~5 percent between 2019 and 2027. The global welding products market was valued at ~US$ 21.8 bn in 2018.

Novel advancements in welding technologies such as resistance welding, arc welding, oxy-fuel welding, ultrasound welding, and laser beam welding are assisting the welding products market to garner considerable growth. Furthermore, rapid construction and infrastructure developments across the Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific may act as growth generators.

Welding Products Market: Major Findings

  • The arc welding segment held more than 40 percent share of the global welding products market in 2018
  • The arc welding segment is prognosticated to maintain its dominance from 2019 to 2027
  • On the basis of consumables, stick electrodes may acquire a significant position during the forecast period
  • Solid wires acquired the second largest market share in terms of welding consumables in 2018
  • Asia Pacific is projected to hold a significant share of the welding products market across the forecast period of 2019-2027
  • Asia Pacific was the largest growth contributor in 2018 and constituted more than 40 percent of the share of the global welding products market
  • Japan, China, and India were vital contributors to the welding products market in Asia Pacific in 2018
  • Well-established players acquired approximately 35 percent share of the global welding products market in 2018

