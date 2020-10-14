Energy Focus Launches Advanced UV-C Disinfection Product Portfolio Offering Airborne and Surface Disinfection Solutions for Commercial and Residential Indoor Environments

Energy Focus, Inc. (Nasdaq: EFOI), a leader in sustainable LED lighting and human-centric lighting (“HCL”) technologies, today launches a portfolio of germicidal UV-C Disinfection (“UVCD”) products, with advanced, patent-pending technologies designed to destroy 99.9+ percent* of various pathogens, including influenza and coronaviruses such as SARS and SARS-CoV-2, in the air or on surfaces to improve indoor hygiene and sanitation. Three initial products – nUVo, abUV, and mUVe -- complement each other to meet the needs of air and surface disinfection for commercial, industrial and residential indoor environments. The products are available for pre-order on the Company’s e-commerce website, through its internal salesforce and distribution channel partners, and deliveries are expected to start during the first quarter of 2021.

