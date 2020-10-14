Energy Focus Launches Advanced UV-C Disinfection Product Portfolio Offering Airborne and Surface Disinfection Solutions for Commercial and Residential Indoor Environments
Energy Focus, Inc. (Nasdaq: EFOI), a leader in sustainable LED lighting and human-centric lighting (“HCL”) technologies, today launches a portfolio of germicidal UV-C Disinfection (“UVCD”) products, with advanced, patent-pending technologies designed to destroy 99.9+ percent* of various pathogens, including influenza and coronaviruses such as SARS and SARS-CoV-2, in the air or on surfaces to improve indoor hygiene and sanitation. Three initial products – nUVo, abUV, and mUVe -- complement each other to meet the needs of air and surface disinfection for commercial, industrial and residential indoor environments. The products are available for pre-order on the Company’s e-commerce website, through its internal salesforce and distribution channel partners, and deliveries are expected to start during the first quarter of 2021.
nUVo -- Portable UV-C Air Disinfection Tower for Homes and Offices – Continuous 24-Hour Airborne Pathogen Disinfection (Photo: Business Wire)
Leveraging and integrating a broad range of rapidly advancing technologies -- including LED lighting, UV lighting, electronics, software, sensors, cloud and AI -- the Energy Focus UVCD solutions aim to provide impactful and affordable disinfection products for businesses and homes to effectively reduce infection risks. In addition to being ozone-free, the products are designed to guard against the risks of direct human exposure to UV-C rays. abUVTM and nUVoTM include enclosed, self-contained UV-C disinfection units that continuously inactivate viruses while reducing overall pathogen levels in the air. mUVeTM incorporates advanced sensor, machine vision and autonomous technologies to avoid human exposure during disinfection operations.
The core germicidal far ultraviolet (UV-C) lighting spectrum used in Energy Focus’ new products, at 254 nanometers (nm) wavelength, has been scientifically proven to be effective for inactivating pathogens by breaking the DNA and RNA bonds in cells of certain bacteria, fungi, mold and viruses, making them incapable of duplicating. Other longer wavelength UV spectrums, such as UV-A and UV-B, are unable to directly inactivate viruses. And unlike other disinfectants that are composed of irritating and environmentally harmful chemicals, UV-C disinfection produces no harmful byproducts or environmental waste. In addition, while chemical disinfectants require extensive, expensive and unreliable manual deployment, we believe Energy Focus UVCD solutions are capable of providing affordable continuous disinfection with optimal effectiveness and safety.
