NETSCOUT to Report Q2 FY’21 Financial Results on October 29th

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT) plans to announce its second-quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2020 on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET. NETSCOUT will host a corresponding conference call and live webcast on the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The number for the conference call is (785) 424-1667. The conference call ID is NTCTQ221. A replay of the call will be made available after 12:00 p.m. ET on October 29th for approximately one week. The number for the replay is (800) 283-8486 for U.S./Canada and (402) 220-0869 for international callers. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's website at https://ir.netscout.com/investors/overview/default.aspx.