 

New Undertone and Innovid Interactive CTV Partnership Drives High Engagement for Mercedes-Benz USA

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.10.2020, 14:30  |  35   |   |   

Today, Undertone shares the success of the first campaign leveraging their new Interactive CTV product in partnership with Innovid. The partnership between Undertone, the experts in executing intelligent, cross-platform high impact campaigns, and Innovid, the leading independent global advertising and analytics platform, allows Undertone’s brand partners to reach users on CTV in one of the most unique ways available on the market.

This new solution delivers a highly differentiated CTV experience for users allowing brands to stand out on one of the fastest-growing video consumption platforms. In addition, with the breadth of capabilities like galleries, QR codes, store locators, and dynamic personalization, Undertone can now seamlessly extend their High Impact solutions onto virtually every connected device available.

“In utilizing our OTT Composer tool, Undertone has added a valuable offering to advertisers looking to complement their desktop and mobile campaigns with high-impact, interactive CTV ads,” said Tal Chalozin, CTO of Innovid. “Personalization and engagement with consumers is in high demand by advertisers and the success of the Mercedes-Benz USA campaign confirms the power of dynamic creative across devices and incomparable engagement opportunities with interactive CTV.”

Shortly after the partnership was released, Undertone’s valued partner, Mercedes-Benz USA, was quick to take advantage.

Undertone has had a long-standing partnership with Mercedes-Benz USA, driving success on display for years. This latest campaign was a big step in helping Mercedes-Benz USA bring intelligent high impact experiences into their video strategy to create memorable moments with their audience on the largest screen in the house.

Check out how users interacted with this experience HERE

In addition to driving a 94% Video Completion Rate, the Undertone-designed Interactive CTV creative also out-performed Innovid’s Engagement Rate benchmark by 40%. And with Undertone’s award-winning creative team, they were able to leverage intelligent design to garner an 87 second time earned average with users who engaged with the ad.

“This campaign was an extremely successful first step in the partnership between Undertone and Innovid,” says Undertone President, Dan Aks. “And now positions Undertone to serve as a true creative orchestrator across all screens. We’re most excited that our partner, Mercedes-Benz USA, took this to the test and were able to drive outstanding results together.”

Check out the full campaign Case Study HERE, which includes additional performance highlights and a video demo of the Mercedes-Benz USA experience in action!

If you’re looking to see how Undertone can develop a cross-platform high impact strategy on Display, OLV, AND Interactive CTV, reach out to your local Undertone rep or email us at tellmemore@undertone.com

About Undertone:

Undertone creates memorable ad experiences by thoughtfully orchestrating solutions across video, advanced TV, rich media, and social, to drive unmatched brand lift and audience engagement on virtually every screen, and every device. Their award-winning creative team uses the company’s 20 years of experience, and billions of impressions worth of data to intelligently craft campaigns that can drive full-funnel KPIs while making meaningful connections with the 200MM+ unique users they can reach every month. Undertone brings the art and science of advertising together to intelligently craft campaigns that uplift consumers, brands, and publishers alike. Visit undertone.com to learn more

ABOUT INNOVID

Innovid is the only independent omnichannel advertising and analytics platform built for television. We use data to enable the personalization, delivery, and measurement of ads across the widest breadth of digitally enabled channels in the market including TV, video, display, social, and OOH. Innovid serves a global client base of brands, agencies, and publishers through twelve offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Perion Network Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Apple introduces iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max with 5G
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Apple introduces HomePod mini: A powerful smart speaker with amazing sound
AT&T Monetizes Majority Stake in Central European Media Enterprises
Apple announces iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini: A new era for iPhone with 5G
National Institutes of Health Launches its ACTIV-5 “Big Effect Trial” Evaluating Humanigen’s ...
Lost Money in Loop Industries, Inc.?
G.research 44th Annual Auto Symposium - Virtual
College Students Explore the Final Steps of Making a T-shirt Responsibly in Episode 6 of “Crop to ...
Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Fortive Completes Spin-off of Vontier
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.10.20
Undertone and Integral Ad Science (IAS) Introduce Viewable-to-Complete Video Buying Metric
07.10.20
Perion Network Increases Second Half 2020 Financial Guidance and Announces Third Quarter Reporting Date