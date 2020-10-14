New Undertone and Innovid Interactive CTV Partnership Drives High Engagement for Mercedes-Benz USA

This new solution delivers a highly differentiated CTV experience for users allowing brands to stand out on one of the fastest-growing video consumption platforms. In addition, with the breadth of capabilities like galleries, QR codes, store locators, and dynamic personalization, Undertone can now seamlessly extend their High Impact solutions onto virtually every connected device available.

Today, Undertone shares the success of the first campaign leveraging their new Interactive CTV product in partnership with Innovid. The partnership between Undertone, the experts in executing intelligent, cross-platform high impact campaigns, and Innovid, the leading independent global advertising and analytics platform, allows Undertone’s brand partners to reach users on CTV in one of the most unique ways available on the market.

“In utilizing our OTT Composer tool, Undertone has added a valuable offering to advertisers looking to complement their desktop and mobile campaigns with high-impact, interactive CTV ads,” said Tal Chalozin, CTO of Innovid. “Personalization and engagement with consumers is in high demand by advertisers and the success of the Mercedes-Benz USA campaign confirms the power of dynamic creative across devices and incomparable engagement opportunities with interactive CTV.”

Shortly after the partnership was released, Undertone’s valued partner, Mercedes-Benz USA, was quick to take advantage.

Undertone has had a long-standing partnership with Mercedes-Benz USA, driving success on display for years. This latest campaign was a big step in helping Mercedes-Benz USA bring intelligent high impact experiences into their video strategy to create memorable moments with their audience on the largest screen in the house.

Check out how users interacted with this experience HERE

In addition to driving a 94% Video Completion Rate, the Undertone-designed Interactive CTV creative also out-performed Innovid’s Engagement Rate benchmark by 40%. And with Undertone’s award-winning creative team, they were able to leverage intelligent design to garner an 87 second time earned average with users who engaged with the ad.

“This campaign was an extremely successful first step in the partnership between Undertone and Innovid,” says Undertone President, Dan Aks. “And now positions Undertone to serve as a true creative orchestrator across all screens. We’re most excited that our partner, Mercedes-Benz USA, took this to the test and were able to drive outstanding results together.”

Check out the full campaign Case Study HERE, which includes additional performance highlights and a video demo of the Mercedes-Benz USA experience in action!

If you’re looking to see how Undertone can develop a cross-platform high impact strategy on Display, OLV, AND Interactive CTV, reach out to your local Undertone rep or email us at tellmemore@undertone.com

About Undertone:

Undertone creates memorable ad experiences by thoughtfully orchestrating solutions across video, advanced TV, rich media, and social, to drive unmatched brand lift and audience engagement on virtually every screen, and every device. Their award-winning creative team uses the company’s 20 years of experience, and billions of impressions worth of data to intelligently craft campaigns that can drive full-funnel KPIs while making meaningful connections with the 200MM+ unique users they can reach every month. Undertone brings the art and science of advertising together to intelligently craft campaigns that uplift consumers, brands, and publishers alike. Visit undertone.com to learn more

ABOUT INNOVID

Innovid is the only independent omnichannel advertising and analytics platform built for television. We use data to enable the personalization, delivery, and measurement of ads across the widest breadth of digitally enabled channels in the market including TV, video, display, social, and OOH. Innovid serves a global client base of brands, agencies, and publishers through twelve offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201014005308/en/