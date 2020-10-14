Gilead Sciences Announces Expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Immunomedics Tender Offer

The expiration of the HSR waiting period satisfies one of the conditions to consummate the tender offer. Other conditions remain to be satisfied, including, among others, a minimum tender of shares of common stock of Immunomedics representing a majority of the total number of outstanding shares of common stock of Immunomedics. Unless the tender offer is extended, the offer and withdrawal rights will expire at one minute after 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on October 22, 2020.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The company strives to transform and simplify care for people with life-threatening illnesses around the world. Gilead has operations in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California. For more information on Gilead Sciences, please visit the company’s website at www.gilead.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements related to Gilead, Immunomedics and the acquisition of Immunomedics by Gilead that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including all statements regarding: the intent, belief or current expectation of the companies’ and members of their senior management team. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the business combination and related matters, prospective performance and opportunities, post-closing operations and the outlook for the companies’ businesses, including, without limitation, the ability of Gilead to advance Immunomedics’ product pipeline, including Trodelvy; expectations for achieving full FDA approval based on Immunomedics’ confirmatory data for Trodelvy and Immunomedics’ development of Trodelvy for additional indications; clinical trials (including the anticipated timing of clinical data, the funding therefor, anticipated patient enrollment, trial outcomes, timing or associated costs); the possibility of unfavorable results from clinical trials; regulatory applications and related timelines, including the filing and approval timelines for Biologics License Applications and supplements; filings and approvals relating to the transaction; the expected timing of the completion of the transaction; the ability to complete the transaction considering the various closing conditions; difficulties or unanticipated expenses in connection with integrating the companies; and any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of risks and uncertainties. Risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ from expectations contemplated by forward-looking statements include: uncertainties as to the timing of the tender offer and merger; uncertainties as to how many of Immunomedics’ stockholders will tender their stock in the offer; the possibility that competing offers will be made; the possibility that various closing conditions for the transaction may not be satisfied or waived, including that a governmental entity may prohibit, delay or refuse to grant approval for the consummation of the transaction; the effects of the transaction on relationships with employees, other business partners or governmental entities; the difficulty of predicting the timing or outcome of FDA approvals or actions, if any; Immunomedics’ ability to meet post-approval compliance obligations (on topics including but not limited to product quality, product distribution and supply chain requirements, and promotional and marketing compliance); imposition of significant post-approval regulatory requirements on Immunomedics’ products, including a requirement for a post-approval confirmatory clinical study, or failure to maintain (if received) or obtain full regulatory approval for Immunomedics’ products due to a failure to satisfy post-approval regulatory requirements, such as the submission of sufficient data from a confirmatory clinical study; the impact of competitive products and pricing; other business effects, including the effects of industry, economic or political conditions outside of the companies’ control; transaction costs; actual or contingent liabilities; adverse impacts on business, operating results or financial condition in the future due to pandemics, epidemics or outbreaks, such as COVID-19; and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the companies’ periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including current reports on Form 8-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and annual reports on Form 10-K, as well as the Schedule 14D-9 filed on September 24, 2020 by Immunomedics and the Schedule TO and related tender offer documents filed on September 24, 2020 by Gilead and Maui Merger Sub, Inc. (“Purchaser”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Gilead. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Gilead and Immunomedics, and Gilead and Immunomedics assume no obligation and disclaim any intent to update any such forward-looking statements.