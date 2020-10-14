TransAct Technologies Announces Pricing of Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq: TACT) (“TransAct,” the “Company,” “we” or “our”), a global leader in software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 1,200,000 newly issued shares of its common stock at a price of $7.10 per share. The proceeds to the Company from the offering are expected to be approximately $8.5 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. TransAct has also granted to the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase an additional 180,000 shares of common stock to cover overallotments in connection with the offering. The offering is expected to close on October 16, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

TransAct intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes, which may include funding the further development of TransAct’s food service technology business and related sales, marketing and product development efforts, technology improvements and personnel costs in support of TransAct’s growth strategy.

A shelf registration statement relating to the shares of common stock to be issued in the offering was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 17, 2020, and is effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering have been filed with the SEC, and a final prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus describing the final terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC and, when available, may be obtained from Roth Capital Partners, LLC, 888 San Clemente, Newport Beach, CA 92660, by email at rothecm@roth.com or by telephone at (800) 678-9147, or by accessing the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov.