StrikeForce Announces Its PrivacyLok Beta Program

“Our new PrivacyLok privacy protection software is another game changer from StrikeForce,” says Mark L. Kay, CEO of StrikeForce. “PrivacyLok will protect your Windows desktop computer from spyware that’s designed to steal confidential & corporate data. PrivacyLok protects your keyboard (with our new anti-hooking technology), it will protect your camera, microphone, audio-speakers, clipboard and prevent unwanted screenshots. PrivacyLok will protect your private data when you are on a video conference, as well as when you are not. We designed PrivacyLok to protect confidential data regardless of which video conferencing service your using (i.e. Zoom, Webex, LogMeIn, MS Teams, BlueJeans and all others).”

“This is how a company like StrikeForce becomes a house-hold name”, says Kay, “it was just a month ago that we announced the beta program for our SafeVchat secure video conferencing solution, now a month later we are introducing the beta program for our PrivacyLok privacy protection software, and we are confident in our belief that our new PrivacyLok software will be the industry’s most advanced privacy protection software commercially available and will work best with SafeVchat.”

“We designed PrivacyLok for a global audience,” says Kay. “Consumers, corporations & Government agencies all need our software. Hackers have a global reach and they are gunning for all of us, if you have a Windows computer, hackers have a target on your back. They have an abundance of tricks to choose from to exploit your computer and steal personal, corporate, & financial data. PrivacyLok was designed to lock-down things like your camera, microphone & audio speakers, because hackers are now targeting the increased usage of video conferencing due to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“Protecting data is at an all-time high, you shouldn’t be up all night worrying about your next data or privacy breach, leave that job to us. Your privacy is your business, protecting it is ours”, says Kay.

For more information, or, to sign-up for our PrivacyLok and/or SafeVchat beta programs please visit us at: www.safevchat.com or, www.strikeforcetech.com/privacylok.

About StrikeForceTechnologies, Inc.

StrikeForce Technologies helps to prevent Cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations, and government agencies. It provides powerful two-factor, “Out-of-Band” authentication and keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:SFOR) is headquartered in Edison, N.J., and can be reached at www.strikeforcetech.com or by phone at (732) 661-9641 or toll-free at (866) 787-4542.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “may,” “intend,” "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the sales of the company's identity protection software products into various channels and market sectors, the impact of COVID-19, the issuance of the company's pending patent application, and the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, , and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the company.

Corporate Contact Info:

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.

​Mark L. Kay, CEO

(732) 661-9641

marklkay@strikeforcetech.com

Media Contact Info:

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.

George Waller

(732) 661-9641

gwaller@strikeforcetech.com