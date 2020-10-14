 

Laureate Education Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2020, 14:30  |  32   |   |   

BALTIMORE, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) plans to release results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, on Thursday, November 5, 2020, before the stock market opens. Following the release, the Company will host a telephone conference call with investors and analysts at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the third quarter results and the Company's business outlook.

Interested parties are invited to listen to the earnings conference call by dialing 1-855-307-2849 (for U.S.- based callers), or 1-703-639-1262 (for international callers), and requesting to join the Laureate Education conference call, conference ID 8249309. Replays of the entire call will be available through November 12, 2020 at 1-855-859-2056 (for U.S.- based callers) and at 1-404-537-3406 (internationally), conference ID 8249309.

The webcast of the conference call, including replays, and a copy of the earnings release and the related slides will be made available through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.laureate.net.

About Laureate Education, Inc.
At Laureate Education, Inc., we understand the transformative power of education. For more than 20 years, we have remained committed to making a positive impact in the communities we serve, by providing accessible, high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized degree programs. We know that when our students succeed, countries prosper and societies benefit. Our longstanding commitment to operating with purpose is evidenced by our status as one of the world’s largest Certified B Corporations and being the first Public Benefit Corporation publicly listed on any stock exchange in the world.

Investor Relations Contact:
ir@laureate.net

Media Contacts:

Laureate Education, Inc.
Adam Smith
adam.smith@laureate.net
U.S.: +1 (443) 255 0724

Source: Laureate Education, Inc.


