Laureate Education Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

BALTIMORE, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) plans to release results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, on Thursday, November 5, 2020, before the stock market opens. Following the release, the Company will host a telephone conference call with investors and analysts at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the third quarter results and the Company's business outlook.



Interested parties are invited to listen to the earnings conference call by dialing 1-855-307-2849 (for U.S.- based callers), or 1-703-639-1262 (for international callers), and requesting to join the Laureate Education conference call, conference ID 8249309. Replays of the entire call will be available through November 12, 2020 at 1-855-859-2056 (for U.S.- based callers) and at 1-404-537-3406 (internationally), conference ID 8249309.