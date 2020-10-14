EMCORE Introduces EMCORE-Advance Integrator Development & Branding Program

ALHAMBRA, Calif., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ: EMKR), a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense and broadband communications markets, announced today the introduction of EMCORE-Advance: an Integrator Development & Branding Program for the Company’s Defense Optoelectronics business segment. EMCORE-Advance is designed to advance a systems integrator’s ability to win business, maximize profits, and improve customer satisfaction.

EMCORE’s state of the art technology offered as OEM friendly products to Advance the technology available to systems integrators

Easily customized Web based tools and Private/OEM branding to Advance and unify integrator brand image and presence

Preferential pricing, warranty, and RMA to Advance integrator profits

Building on EMCORE’s extensive capabilities and expertise in custom system-level RF and microwave-over-fiber design, EMCORE-Advance extends these technologies with system design consulting, OEM customization, and a package of improved benefits to make integrators more successful.

“EMCORE-Advance represents the next step in the evolution and growth of our Defense Optoelectronics Business," said David Wojciechowski, EMCORE’S Vice President and General Manager, Defense Optoelectronics. "By leveraging our vertical integration and advanced system engineering capabilities with a complete set of branding and integration tools, EMCORE can provide unparalleled advantages to our integrators,” added Mr. Wojciechowski.

The enhanced customer support benefits of EMCORE-Advance are comprehensive and designed to improve a systems integrator’s ability to compete in the market and improve their customer service. EMCORE-Advance includes expedited turnaround for customer support and delivery requests. This also includes expedited delivery on follow-on orders, reducing downtime for systems integrators and end-users.

Lastly, EMCORE-Advance provides future product roadmap visibility and input for integrators. This enables a unique opportunity for direct customer feedback into EMCORE’s new product development direction.

EMCORE-Advance is scheduled to be rolled out in December 2020. Customers may contact us to apply or join by invitation. Look for more information coming soon.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation is a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense and broadband communications markets. Our best-in-class components and systems support a broad array of applications including navigation and inertial sensing, defense optoelectronics, broadband transport, 5G wireless infrastructure, optical sensing, and cloud data centers. We leverage industry-leading Quartz MEMS, Lithium Niobate and Indium Phosphide chip-level technology to deliver state-of-the-art component and system-level products across our end-market applications. EMCORE has vertically-integrated manufacturing capability at its wafer fabrication facility in Alhambra, CA, and Quartz MEMS manufacturing facility in Concord, CA. Our manufacturing facilities maintain ISO 9001 quality management certification, and we are AS9100 aerospace quality certified at our facility in Concord. For further information about EMCORE, please visit http://www.emcore.com .