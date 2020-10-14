Winshear Channel Sampling Expands Coritiri Gold Zone at the Gaban Gold Project in Peru
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winshear Gold Corp. (TSX-V: WINS) has received gold assay results from an additional 69 channel
samples at the Coritiri Target within the Gaban Gold Project in south-eastern Peru. Gaban is located in the Puno Orogenic Gold Belt (“POGB”) at the juncture of the San Gaban and Inambari Rivers,
which then drain into the Madre de Dios basin where extensive alluvial gold mining covers a 700 square mile area (Figure 1). Winshear is investigating Gaban as a potential hard-rock source for the alluvial gold being mined at Madre de Dios.
Dr. Mark Sander, President of Winshear, commented: “The first exploration campaign of 2020 on our Gaban gold project has served to increase the size of the main Coritiri anomaly to 400 m by 1,200 m
and defined another emerging gold anomaly several hundred metres to the north. With Covid19 restrictions easing, we are now back in the field with one team and planning to add a second in the
coming weeks to accelerate progress in covering more ground with high quality channel samples. We are also beginning the permitting process for our first drill holes, intending to collect all
required field data this year.”
Key Points
- 69 channel samples were collected from creek-side and excavated outcrops in Winshear’s first campaign of 2020.
- Of the 69 channel samples reported in this press release:
- 5 samples returned between 0.50 – 3.53g/t Au
- 2 samples returned between 0.10 – 0.50 g/t Au
- 50 samples returned between 0.005 – 0.10 g/t Au
- 12 samples returned below detection (0.005 g/t Au)
- Of the total 299 samples collected to date:
- 42 samples returned between 0.50 – 15.8 g/t Au
- 37 samples returned between 0.10 – 0.50 g/t Au
- 200 samples returned between 0.005 – 0.10 g/t Au
- 20 samples returned below detection (0.005 g/t Au)
- Winshear has defined multiple mineralized structures within the 400m x 1,200m area of the main Coritiri anomaly associated with a shear / deformation zone dipping to the southwest at approximately 40º. In addition, there are isolated, outlier high grade samples to the east and south of Coritiri reflected in the Winshear and Palamina samples.
Coritiri Gold Zone
0 Kommentare