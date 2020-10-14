Winshear Channel Sampling Expands Coritiri Gold Zone at the Gaban Gold Project in Peru

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winshear Gold Corp. (TSX-V: WINS) has received gold assay results from an additional 69 channel samples at the Coritiri Target within the Gaban Gold Project in south-eastern Peru. Gaban is located in the Puno Orogenic Gold Belt (“POGB”) at the juncture of the San Gaban and Inambari Rivers, which then drain into the Madre de Dios basin where extensive alluvial gold mining covers a 700 square mile area ( Figure 1 ). Winshear is investigating Gaban as a potential hard-rock source for the alluvial gold being mined at Madre de Dios.



Dr. Mark Sander, President of Winshear, commented: “The first exploration campaign of 2020 on our Gaban gold project has served to increase the size of the main Coritiri anomaly to 400 m by 1,200 m and defined another emerging gold anomaly several hundred metres to the north. With Covid19 restrictions easing, we are now back in the field with one team and planning to add a second in the coming weeks to accelerate progress in covering more ground with high quality channel samples. We are also beginning the permitting process for our first drill holes, intending to collect all required field data this year.”



Key Points