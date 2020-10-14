 

Winshear Channel Sampling Expands Coritiri Gold Zone at the Gaban Gold Project in Peru

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2020, 14:30  |  58   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winshear Gold Corp. (TSX-V: WINS) has received gold assay results from an additional 69 channel samples at the Coritiri Target within the Gaban Gold Project in south-eastern Peru. Gaban is located in the Puno Orogenic Gold Belt (“POGB”) at the juncture of the San Gaban and Inambari Rivers, which then drain into the Madre de Dios basin where extensive alluvial gold mining covers a 700 square mile area (Figure 1). Winshear is investigating Gaban as a potential hard-rock source for the alluvial gold being mined at Madre de Dios.

Dr. Mark Sander, President of Winshear, commented: “The first exploration campaign of 2020 on our Gaban gold project has served to increase the size of the main Coritiri anomaly to 400 m by 1,200 m and defined another emerging gold anomaly several hundred metres to the north. With Covid19 restrictions easing, we are now back in the field with one team and planning to add a second in the coming weeks to accelerate progress in covering more ground with high quality channel samples. We are also beginning the permitting process for our first drill holes, intending to collect all required field data this year.”

Key Points

  • 69 channel samples were collected from creek-side and excavated outcrops in Winshear’s first campaign of 2020. 

  • Of the 69 channel samples reported in this press release:
    • 5 samples returned between 0.50 – 3.53g/t Au
    • 2 samples returned between 0.10 – 0.50 g/t Au
    • 50 samples returned between 0.005 – 0.10 g/t Au
    • 12 samples returned below detection (0.005 g/t Au)

  • Of the total 299 samples collected to date:
    • 42 samples returned between 0.50 – 15.8 g/t Au
    • 37 samples returned between 0.10 – 0.50 g/t Au
    • 200 samples returned between 0.005 – 0.10 g/t Au
    • 20 samples returned below detection (0.005 g/t Au)

  • Winshear has defined multiple mineralized structures within the 400m x 1,200m area of the main Coritiri anomaly associated with a shear / deformation zone dipping to the southwest at approximately 40º.  In addition, there are isolated, outlier high grade samples to the east and south of Coritiri reflected in the Winshear and Palamina samples.

Coritiri Gold Zone

Seite 1 von 3
Winshear Gold Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives FDA Permission Under EUA for Sale & ...
QuestCap Announces Uplisting to NEO Exchange and Transition to Single Purpose Company
Transocean Ltd. Announces Cash Tender Offers
Bone Therapeutics’ allogeneic cell therapy product, ALLOB, shows 90% fusion rate at 24 months in ...
Nokia and Spark New Zealand bring 5G to Auckland
Generex Subsidiary NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Publication of a Review Article on Cancer ...
ASML reports €4.0 billion net sales at 47.5% gross margin in Q3 2020
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors: The Fastest Gaming CPUs in the World
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.09.20
Winshear Gold Receives $507,500 Through Warrant Exercise